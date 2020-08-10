Tekashi 6ix9ine raises safety concerns after flaunting huge bag of cash in public

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans concerned after rapper flaunts cash in public. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine worries fans after showing off bag of cash in public, while dining at a restaurant in New York.

By Tiana Williams

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back at it again with his Instagram trolling. The 24-year-old rapper took short hiatus from social media as his lawyer was worried for his safety.

However, 6ix9ine has shown he is fearless time and time again with his most recent posts. Not only is the "TROLLZ" rapper taking photos with his fans, getting on public transport and visiting his old workplace – he is also finding time to clap back at his haters.

On Sunday (Aug 9) 6ix9ine took to Instagram to show he stopped by Hells Kitchen in Manhattan.

The "GOOBA" rapper made a video clapping back at his haters, while dining with his girlfriend Jade. The video shows 6ix9ine sitting down at the outdoor-dining Mexican restaurant.

The rapper flashed his seven figure cash while slamming his haters. In the video, 6ix9ine is heard saying "You know what got y'all bumass hood n****s tight, y'all real n****s, y'all gangsta"

"I do all the sh*t y'all can't do ... look, 200k on the table."

As the rapper showed off his money, he bragged "That sh*t y'all do, I can do it every day. Y'all can't do the sh*t I do. That's a million in cash right there," 6ix9ine said, pointing at a bag next to him.

"Real n****s can't do that. I'm out here comfortable. I eat where I want to eat. Y'all can't wear three million dollars in jewelry." while pointing to his dazzling chains.

The rainbow hair coloured rapper captioned his video: "I live y’all “Gangsters” life everyday, the sh*t ya say I couldn’t do this sh*t easy 😂😂😂"

"NOWWWWWWWWWWW living my life a DIFFERENT STORYYYYYYYYY 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Although 6ix9ine is confident walking the streets, even though he knows he is a high profile target after cooperating with authorities in his racketeering case, his fans are still worried about him.

Underneath his post, many fans chimed in to warn 6ix9ine of the dangers of being out in public.

One fan commented "This is what you do with your “second chance” taunt ppl all day......we all know how this will end".

Another fan wrote "he’s asking to get robbed" while another wrote "Sounds like you're lonely inside and need more love from the right people".

