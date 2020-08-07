Boosie Badazz savagely disses Nicki Minaj over Tekashi 6ix9ine song

Boosie Badazz savagely disses Nicki Minaj over Tekashi 6ix9ine song. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Nicki Minaj worked with 6ix9ine on the song 'Trollz' recently whilst he was on house arrest.

By Matt Tarr

Just months after Boosie Badazz made controversial comments about Dwayne Wade's son Zion, 12, deciding to identify as a female named 'Zaya', the rapper is back in the headlines but this time he's been dissing Nicki Minaj.

Boosie appears to be upset that Nicki Minaj, who is currently pregnant, chose to work with fellow New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after he cooperated with the police during his high-profile criminal trial earlier this year.

Nicki Minaj was the first artist to work with Tekashi 7ix9ine after his release from jail. Picture: Getty

In a new interview, Boosie claims that Nicki Minaj "might not have a heart" and suggests that the rapper's decision to work with 6ix9ine shows a "lack of character".

Speaking to Vlad TV, Boosie said, "It shows a lack of character. It shows that you would change for money and success. That's how I look at it. She doesn't have to do that. She's rich as f**k."

He adds, "I feel like she sh***ed on the ghetto community, all African-American people, she knows what I'm talking about, she said 'f**k em'."

Continuing, Boosie says, "This girl might not have a heart. She might not have a heart for what this guy did to people. She might not be what I'm thinking because, if he did this to me and got me a million years, would she still do a track with him? That had to be a career move. She might not be that street b***h I'm talking about."

Boosie Badazz has slammed Nicki Minaj for working with Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Getty

Responding to backlash about her collab with 6ix9ine earlier this year, Nicki Minaj addressed the haters and tweeted, "You don't have to defend me. I'm not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists. I don't jump on band wagons. Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own."

In an Instagram post, Minaj revealed that all of the proceeds from 'Trollz' would be donated to the The Bail Project, which provides free bail assistance to people who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting trial.

"We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter," she wrote.

