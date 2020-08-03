Nicki Minaj fans spot pregnant star's 'clues' about baby's gender

Nicki Minaj fans spot pregnant star's 'clues' about baby's gender. Picture: Getty

The Barbz have spotted major hints about Nicki Minaj's babies gender due to the pregnant star's recent Instagram photos.

By Tiana Williams

Nicki Minaj's fans have been watching the star closely – especially since announcing her pregnancy last month.

The 37-year-old rapstress announced that her and her husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, are expecting a child, while sharing a series of the cutest baby bump photos on Instagram.

Since her pregnancy, Nicki has revealed that she suffered from morning sickness while she was in Trinidad.

Sharing a photo of herself, in pink clothing laying down, Minaj captioned her post writing:

"While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time," wrote the superstar rapper.

"Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either. But nevertheless, this is one of the pics I took b4 you could see my lil baby bump."

Nicki's fans have gone in full detective mode, looking for hints on the baby's sex. Some fans are convinced the star is having a baby girl as Minaj has sported the colour pink in her recent Instagram posts.

Minaj currently has baby pink hair and with blonde streaks, which has contributed to why fans think she's having a girl.

However, some fans are convinced Minaj and Petty is having a baby boy, following an Instagram story the "Chun-Li" rapstress posted.

Minaj shared a photo of a set of Burberry baby clothes she'd been sent by Ricardo Tisci, who is Chief Creative Officer of the designer label.

Nicki Minaj shares Instagram photo of a Burberry baby clothes set. Picture: Instagram

Her fans looked up the clothing on the Burberry website and noticed the outfits only appears in the baby boys' clothes section.

The video showed a Burberry print muslin cloth, a teddy bear and two different styles of romper suits.

Nicki captioned the video "@riccardotisci17 love you so much. Thank you".

A fan took to Twitter and wrote "This suit doesn't appear on Burberry girl baby clothes only at the boys section!!!!"

Another fan added "I feel like Nicki's baby is definitely a boy..."

What do you think Nicki Minaj's baby's sex is? Let us know @CapitalXTRA