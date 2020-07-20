Nicki Minaj pregnant: Rapper shares adorable baby bump photo

20 July 2020

Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with baby bump photo
Nicki Minaj announces she's pregnant with baby bump photo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has announced she is pregnant by sharing an adorable photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

By Tiana Williams

Nicki Minaj has returned to Instagram announcing exciting news. The 37-year-old rapstress has revealed that she's pregnant, while sharing a sweet photo of her baby bump.

Nicki Minaj 'pregnant': Fans convinced new video reveals "baby bump"

On Monday (Jul 20) The "Anaconda" rapstress took to Instagram and uploaded an adorable photo of herself pictured in a baby themed bralet, with her pregnant baby bump on show.

The photo Nicki shared to her 118 Million followers on Instagram, shows her kneeling on a baby pink sofa, while caressing her baby bump.

Minaj simply captioned the photo "#Preggers", followed by a yellow heart.

View this post on Instagram

#Preggers 💛

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

The Barbz – Nicki's fans – ushered to her comment section in an instant, filled with pure happiness for the star.

One fan wrote "CONGRATS ONIKA 🥺❤️", while another commented "Congratulations queen!!!😍😍😍❤"

Minaj also uploaded a second photo from her pregnancy shoot, which shows her with a blue wig and another pink and blue decorated bikini.

Nicki pouted down the lens whilst sporting a yellow wig, then a blue wig, serving looks in her pregnancy photos.

Just last month, Nicki's fans were convinced the star was pregnant, after spotting her baby bump in the "TROLLZ" video with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Many fans suspected the "Chun-Li" rapper was pregnant, pointing out that her stomach looked rounder than usual.

The first rumours suspecting Minaj was pregnant came after the star attended The Met Gala in May 2019.

Minaj is expecting her first child with her 42-year-old husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty, whom she tied the knot with in 2019.

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty on their first child together.

