Nicki Minaj husband: Who is Kenneth Petty and what was he convicted of?

Everything you need to know about Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Nicki Minaj Instagram/PA

Who is Nicki Minaj married to? Here’s everything you need to know about husband Kenneth Petty from his time in jail, to his age and Zoo nickname.

Nicki Minaj announced she married boyfriend Kenneth Petty in October 2019 but there are a lot of questions surrounding her now husband.

A convicted criminal, we take a look at who Nicki’s husband is including his criminal record, how old he is and how he first met the Trollz rapper.

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj joint album: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Here’s everything you need to know including what Nicki Minaj’s nickname is for her husband:

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth originally met when they were teenagers. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty?

Kenneth Petty is unfortunately mainly known for his criminal history and not much else. Aged 42, Kenneth has been arrested twice for serious crimes.

He now lives in California after moving from New York.

What was Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth convicted of?

Aged 16, Kenneth was arrested for attempted rape of a 15 year old girl which he allegedly used a knife/cutting instrument to coerce her into sex. He was sentenced to 18-54 months in prison and is registered as a sex-offender in New York.

In 2006 he also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and served seven years in jail.

Kenneth was also arrested in 2019 in California for failing to register as a sex offender in his new home state.

How old is Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty?

His date of birth is April 7, 1978 making his 42 years old.

How did Nicki Minaj and her husband meet? Why does she call him Zoo?

The couple go way back and were actually childhood sweethearts. It’s believed she was 16 when when they first began dating. Rumours of them again emerged in 2018 and a year later they announced they were married.

Nicki Minaj calls her husband Zoo because it was a nickname he picked up from his days as a child.