Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj joint album: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj confirm joint album. Picture: Getty

Heavyweight rappers Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are set to collaborate on a joint album, they confirmed recently.

Whilst Nicki Minaj fans continue to debate whether the rapper is pregnant, it has finally been confirmed. Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are set to release a joint album and we couldn't be more excited tbh!

Having previously worked together on a number of songs after both being part of legendary rap collective Young Money, the new joint album was confirmed as Nicki appeared on Lil Wayne's 'Young Money Radio' show.

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj have worked together on a number of songs. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the new release, Lil Wayne said, "We doing our joint album. A lot of the fans been asking about it. When we gon' do this?"

Responding to Wayne's question, Nicki said, "You already know, your wish is my command," She went on to say, "It's scary. It's scary to put a verse on something after you put a verse on it. Last time we worked together was 'Rockstar (Remix)'. The Post Malone remix, remember we did that? Love that."

Explaining that she feels she feels she needs to step her game up to match Weezy on a track, Nicki said, "But it's like me really, really having to think so much...I gotta go hard. I can't just, you know, wing it. So that's the only thing I would be scared of. But I would definitely do it. Whenever you say the word."

Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's joint album would be the first full length project from the duo. Picture: Getty

Lil Wayne later confirmed that he'd send Nicki some new tracks and stated, "You already know how I do."

What is the release date for Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's joint album?

If this Lil Wayne x Nicki Minaj album is now happening, can we expect it any time soon? With Nicki's most recent album 'Queen' dropping in 2018 perhaps this could mark her next full-length release?

Lil Wayne dropped his eagerly anticipated album 'Funeral' in January 2020 and with the coronavirus pandemic currently limiting artists performing at live shows, maybe the pair will be able to spend some time in the studio and get this project sorted?

What is the tracklist for Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's joint album?

As the album has only just been revealed by the pair, there is currently no tracklist for the album, but we'll keep you updated as soon as there is any information.

Which rappers feature on Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj's joint album?

Given that the likes of Drake, Tyga and several other rappers were previously part of the Young Money album, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj could potentially call on their pals to appear on this release.

Both Wayne and Nicki have worked with a huge amount of artists over the years, so if there are to be features on this project you can guarantee they'll be some big names.

