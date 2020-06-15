Sia apologises after mistaking Cardi B for Nicki Minaj

Sia faced backlash after mixing up Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in a tweet. Picture: Getty

The 'Chandelier' singer issued an apology to the both rappers after getting them confused on Twitter.

Sia has apologised after facing backlash for confusing Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on Twitter.

On Friday (12 June), the 'Chandelier' singer responded to a fan's tweet - which has now been deleted - asking whether Sia would ever collaborate with the 'TROLLZ' rapper.

Sia, 44, responded, "I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day," tagging the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper in her tweet.

Sia tweeted about Cardi B in response to a user asking her about collaborating with Nicki Minaj. Picture: Twitter

The singer was slammed online after the tweet was posted, with #SiaIsOverParty soon trending on Twitter. She later apologised for making a "buffoon" out of herself.

"I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?" she wrote.

Sia has apologised for mistaking Cardi B for Nicki Minaj in a tweet. Picture: Getty

Sia later apologised for the tweet and called herself a "buffoon". Picture: Twitter

According to E! News, Sia posted-and-deleted a series of tweets before issuing her apology in response to fans bringing up Cardi and Nicki's infamous feud.

"I don't give a sh** about feuds," one of her tweets read. "George Floyd was f**king murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let's rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki [sic] are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS."

She added in another tweet, "Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism."

Both Nicki and Cardi are yet to respond to Sia's comments.