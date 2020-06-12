Nicki Minaj savagely trolls Usher on new Tekashi 6ix9ine song

12 June 2020, 11:41

Nicki Minaj throws shade at Usher in new song lyrics
Nicki Minaj throws shade at Usher in new song lyrics. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Nicki Minaj refers to Usher's legal herpes case in her new song with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Nicki Minaj has recently taken heat after collaborating with Tekashi 6ix9ine on their song 'Trollz'. After the songs release, many fans pointed out that Nicki threw shade at Usher on the track.

Nicki Minaj responds to backlash over new Tekashi 6ix9ine collaboration

On Friday (Jun 12) the pairs track 'Trollz' was officially released, alongside a music video with bright, exciting visuals. However, many fans attention was focussed on Nicki's "shocking" lyrics.

The 37-year-old rapstress lyrics directed at singer Usher reads:

"They get nervous when it's Nicki on the roster/Somebody usher this ni**a into a clinic/My flow's still sick, I ain't talkin' a pandemic".

Nicki seems to be referring to Usher's 2017 legal case, where a woman accused the singer of sexually transmitting and giving her herpes.

The woman sued initially sued Usher for $10 million, claiming that Usher opted out of informing her of his condition before they had sex.

In 2019, Usher’s insurance company informed the court they are dismissing their lawsuit against the singer.

Usher's public legal herpes case was dismissed in 2019
Usher's public legal herpes case was dismissed in 2019. Picture: Getty

Although it was a harsh dig at the singer, many fans defended Nicki as they deemed it as a response to Usher calling her "a product of Lil Kim" last month.

One fan wrote "I knew Nicki wasn’t gonna let Ushers comments slide, “Somebody USHER this ni**a to a clinic” on Twitter.

Seen other fans reactions below.

