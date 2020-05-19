Nicki Minaj fans drag Usher after singer says she's a "product of Lil Kim"

The Barbz have trolled Usher on Twitter after he claimed Nicki Minaj is a "product of Lil Kim" during an Instagram Live.

The 41-year-old singer and famous producer went on Instagram to discuss which artists would be good for Beatz's series 'Versus' – where two artists go head to head with their hits.

When Swizz asked for Usher’s opinion on a potential Nicki and Kim clash on 'Verzuz' Usher seemed skeptical that it would be a fair battle, considering Kim's legendary status and years in the game.

Usher responded “Nicki is a product of Lil Kim,” during the instagram Live.

Due to Minaj and Kim having a history of tension, Minaj's 'Barbz' went off on Usher for comparing their idol to her rival.

Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old singer's fans flooded the timeline with comments directed at Usher, defending their queen.

Barbz ignored Kim's lasting impact in rap and took shots at Usher on Twitter.

One fan wrote "Usher only had 2 bops in the last 10 years and that’s because of NICKI MINAJ, SUMMER WALKER" on Twitter.

Another fan wrote "f usher said Nicki Minaj is a product of Kim, then where the hell are his features with Kim?. Why does he have a feature with a 'product' and not the main."

"The ungratefulness and the nerve to say such when Nicki is on hiatus. Y'all should let this woman breathe". See other fans reactions below.

usher didn’t deserve this flawless nicki minaj verse. pic.twitter.com/Ud4pqa5MZu — nicolás🇨🇴 (@reloadednicolas) May 17, 2020

Usher wanna claim Nicki is a product of Kim...but who was he paying for features again? That’s wtf I thought pic.twitter.com/TRluBQm8ok — S A L E M (@KamsRagnarok) May 17, 2020

usher paid 250k TWICE for a nicki feature just to get on here and say Nicki is product of Kim......he just had to ruin the excitement! pic.twitter.com/C6kuLbGOjF — ny papi 〽️ (@trey_forde) May 17, 2020

Nicki minaj out here making usher relevant again. we love a queen that does charity work — stan nicki 🌸💫 (@barbieskm) May 17, 2020

USHER: LIL KIM PAVED THE WAY FOR NICKI MINAJ



ALSO USHER:



LIL FREAK FT NICKI MINAJ



SHE CAME TO GIVE IT TOO YOU FT NICKI MINAJ 🤡🤡🤡🤡 #UsherIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/uGYHygCsxX — Ally 🦄 (@Allyisamajesty) May 18, 2020

