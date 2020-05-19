Nicki Minaj fans drag Usher after singer says she's a "product of Lil Kim"

The Barbz have trolled Usher on Twitter after he claimed Nicki Minaj is a "product of Lil Kim" during an Instagram Live.

Nicki Minaj fans have dragged singer Usher after he claims she's a "product of Lil Kim" during his Instagram Live with Swizz Beatz.

The 41-year-old singer and famous producer went on Instagram to discuss which artists would be good for Beatz's series 'Versus' – where two artists go head to head with their hits.

When Swizz asked for Usher’s opinion on a potential Nicki and Kim clash on 'Verzuz' Usher seemed skeptical that it would be a fair battle, considering Kim's legendary status and years in the game.

Usher responded “Nicki is a product of Lil Kim,” during the instagram Live.

Due to Minaj and Kim having a history of tension, Minaj's 'Barbz' went off on Usher for comparing their idol to her rival.

Taking to Twitter, the 37-year-old singer's fans flooded the timeline with comments directed at Usher, defending their queen.

Barbz ignored Kim's lasting impact in rap and took shots at Usher on Twitter.

One fan wrote "Usher only had 2 bops in the last 10 years and that’s because of NICKI MINAJ, SUMMER WALKER" on Twitter.

Another fan wrote "f usher said Nicki Minaj is a product of Kim, then where the hell are his features with Kim?. Why does he have a feature with a 'product' and not the main."

"The ungratefulness and the nerve to say such when Nicki is on hiatus. Y'all should let this woman breathe". See other fans reactions below.

