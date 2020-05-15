Nicki Minaj fans think she's pregnant after spotting 'baby bump' in video

Is the 'Yikes' rapper expecting her first baby with husband Kenneth Petty?

Nicki Minaj dropped major hints that she's pregnant with husband Kenneth Petty earlier this month after tweeting that she had 'nausea' and is 'peeing non stop'.

And now, fans are convinced that the 'Anaconda' rapper, 37, is expecting her first child with Petty after spotting a 'baby bump' in a video of herself jamming to her Say So remix with Doja Cat.

Nicki Minaj's fans spotted what appeared to be a 'baby bump' in her latest video on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In the clip, Nicki can be seen lying on her back in a baggy white t-shirt with a mini doll of herself strategically covering most of her stomach.

As she mimes the words to her new song - which scored her her first ever number one single - she pans the camera over to her lower half, where fans are connived they spotted a burgeoning bump.

"Is That A Baby Bump I See," wrote one fan, while another said, "Yes she's pregnant. Stop asking damn." One said, "okay so like when mini onika coming?", with another questioning, "Are you hiding your stomach?"

"That quarantine Pregnancy Vibe," said another fan, while another echoed, "Yeah she’s preggo".

Minaj married her childhood sweetheart Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty last October after just over a year of dating. Picture: Getty

During a Twitter Q&A last week, Nicki responded to a fan who asked her if she can “post a baby bump pic." She said, "Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet,” with a reel of happy face and heart emojis.

Another fan followed up by asking her if she's been "throwing up in the morning" or having to "go to the bathroom a lot," to which Nicki replied, "Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaoooooooooo".

When another fan asked him she'd been having any "cravings" since lockdown, she said, "Absolutely. Steak. Shrimp. Plus my famous cheeseburgers. So good.

“Been rlly having red meat cravings then salad cravings with extra jalapeños. Ordered Chkn nachos that didn’t come w/jalapeños. Who does that? Wow,” she tweeted.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill dated until the end of the 2016 and have been embroiled in a bitter feud since. Picture: Getty

The tweets arrived just hours after Nicki's ex-boyfriend Meek Mill welcomed a son with his girlfriend, Milan Harris, on the Philadelphia rapper's 33rd birthday.

Nicki married childhood sweetheart Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty in October last year after reuniting the year before. Petty has been the subject of criticism following his previous convictions as a sex offender.

Nicki and Meek split at the end of 2016 and have been embroiled in a bitter spat ever since. The former couple were involved in a bust-up at a store last year, before Nicki claimed he once 'spit on' his own sister.