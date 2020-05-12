Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat celebrate first ever number one with 'Say So Remix'

Doja Cat called on Nicki Minaj to join her on 'Say So Remix' after the original song went viral on TikTok.

Nicki Minaj has been making for music for a while now, so it's strange to think that one of the greatest rappers to ever do it has never had a number one single on the Billboard Chart.

'Superbass' hit number 4, 'Starships' hit number 5 and Nicki got even closer with 'Anaconda', which reached number 2 on the charts, but joining forces with Doja Cat has seen both rappers claim their first chart-topping single.

Nicki Minaj has claimed her first ever number one on the Billboard Chart. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj's first-ever single to reach the Billboard Chart was 'Your Love' a decade ago back in 2010, so Nicki was naturally excited about the new milestone.

The 'Megatron' rapper took to Instagram and said, Can’t thank you guys enough for going so hard this past week to help us make history. I saw it all. You’ll never understand how much you uplift me with the overwhelming love & support you continue to show. I love you so much. Like so much. So much.

She went on to say, "Dear @dojacat, thanks for trusting me with your baby. Hope I lived up to your expectations. You’re so extremely talented & so deserving of this moment."

Doja Cat called on Nicki Minaj for a remix of her viral hit 'Say So'. Picture: Getty

As well as this being the both Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat's first number one single, it's also the first time a song between two female rapper's has hit the top spot on the chart.

Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage Remix' reached the number 2 spot and therefore marks the first time that four black women have occupied the two top spots on the Billboard Chart.

Nicki Minaj continued to break records as 'Say So Remix' became her 18th top 10 single, cementing the rapper's status as the female rapper with the most top 10 singles ever.

