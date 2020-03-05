Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty arrested after failing to register as a sex offender. Picture: Getty

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty has been arrested after failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Kenneth Petty, 41, failed to register as a sex offender after moving to California from New York, after his 1995 conviction of rape in the first-degree.

US law must register their status whenever they move to a new state, but Petty had failed to do so.

According to TMZ, Petty, 41, handed himself in federal custody after failing to register since November 15, 2019.

Petty has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor and pay a $100,000 bond, with a second hearing on his future scheduled for 23 March.

Kenneth reportedly turned himself in to authorities and was placed in federal custody this morning.

Minaj's husband has since been released on a $100K bond and will reportedly return to court on April 28.

In 1995, Petty was convicted of the attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl one year before.

Minaj's now-husband was sentenced to between 18 and 54 months in a New York state prison and served just under four years.

In 2006, Petty pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He ultimately served seven, while his name remains on the New York City sex offenders register.

Critics have called out Kenneth's past and ridiculed Nicki for choosing him as a partner, including the famous Wendy Williams.

Nicki briefly addressed Petty's rape case by saying at the time Kenneth was 16, the girl was 15, and they were in a relationship.

Nicki wrote "But go awf Internet. Y'all can't run my life. Y'all can't even run y'all own life. Thank you boo" on Twitter.

