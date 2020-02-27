Nicki Minaj responds after husband Kenneth Petty spotted pushing singer at Trinidad carnival

Nicki Minaj has apologised on behalf of her husband Kenneth Petty after his behaviour at carnival. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Minaj issued an apology over her husband's behaviour at carnival after he was criticised online.

Nicki Minaj has spoken out after her husband Kenneth Petty faced backlash for appearing to push Trinidadian singer Iwer George at Trinidad carnival.

Minaj, 37, returned to her native Trinidad and Tobago this week to celebrate the annual event. Joined by her husband of one year, the rapstress donned an elaborate feathered costume for the festivities.

A video from the event shows Minaj standing on a float alongside Petty while Iwer George performs next to them. At one point, Iwer reaches over to Nicki in an attempt to get her involved, much to the disapproval of a visibly unimpressed Petty, who pushes George's arm out of the way.

Watch the moment from around 0:40 below.

The incident resulted in many people criticising Petty for his behaviour and urging Minaj to check him on it. "He gotta stay home next year he doing too much," wrote one, "welcome to carnival Kenny..."

"He takes his security job a weeee bit too serious," wrote another, while another said, "First of all SHE SHOULD HAVE LEFT HIM HOME!!!!!!"

Nicki responded to the backlash by saying Kenneth doesn't "understand anything" about her culture before apologising on his behalf, adding that he's "always in security mode".

"Oh gawd. Allyuh like shit eh? I go cuz all yuh real fkn stink yuh know?" wrote Nicki. "He don't understand anything about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He's always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my ppl to death. Period."

Nicki Minaj apologised for her husband's behaviour at Trinidad Carnival, during which she wore a dazzling blue and purple costume. Picture: Instagram

She added, "I should've told him it's a very comfortable family atmosphere. He's never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn babe."

However, some people weren't satisfied by Minaj's excuse. "But why wouldn’t you tell someone you dating let alone married to about your culture and you bringing them there," wrote one fan.

"Okay idc! You should of told him. An can he not see? Can he not see how we operate? Meen wah hear that foolish excuse," said another.