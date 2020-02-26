Nicki Minaj's "gorgeous" Trinidad Carnival outfit leaves fans "speechless"

Nicki Minaj recives huge love for her Trinidad Carnival outfit. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to show off her carnival outfit as she partied in Trinidad recently.

Nicki Minaj and carnival in Trinidad go hand in hand, so it was no surprise to see the 'Yikes' rapper joining the party this year. Before heading out to get lit, Nicki shared several posts of her carnival outfit and it saw the comments section of her Instagram flooded with positivity.

Dressed in a stunning blue outfit accompanied by a huge feather headpiece, Nicki took her spot aboard the Tribe truck and looked every inch the Carnival Queen as she partied with the crowds at the event, accompanied by husband Kenneth Petty.

Nicki initially showed off her outfit in a playful video where she danced barefoot, before posting a snap of the gorgeous outfit alongside the caption 'Trini to di bone'.

Nicki Minaj was born in Trinidad and Tobago, specifically in Saint James, Port Of Spain, and she usually attends the carnival there every year.

Fellow artist Meghan Trainer jumoed into Nicki's comments and wrote, 'QUEEN OF CARNIVAL', Alexis Skyy labelled Nicki an 'Island gal' and model Winnie Harlow called Nicki her 'obsession' before rapper Megan Thee Stallion simply said, 'Wow'.

nicki minaj is the baddest bitch alive PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/4DujNiZ7NC — guilherme 🦄 (@ifsnicki) February 25, 2020

So I saw Nicki today and she told me she loved me three times. Y’all don’t understand how much this means to me, I’ve been supporting this woman for over a decade nowwwww!! 🥺🥺 I love you so much Nic ❤️❤️❤️ @NICKIMINAJ Still have not been able to process this moment yet. pic.twitter.com/FKaHNghfq4 — JAYDA MINAJ 🇹🇹🇹🇹 (@jayduhdd) February 26, 2020

Why is Nic even more beautiful in person 🥺🥺❤️ I love you so much baby.I’ve been trying to find you since you landed in Trinidad and today allowed me to experience my moment for life. @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/RXJtVZRQl3 pic.twitter.com/gEB7WzbiI2 — JAYDA MINAJ 🇹🇹🇹🇹 (@jayduhdd) February 26, 2020

Nicki's Trinidad adventure comes just days after fans were convinced the 'Megatron' rapper was hinting that she was pregnant on Instagram.

The rapper's husband Kenneth Petty was seen rubbing her stomach and it convinced fans that baby news was on the way before Nicki put the rumours to bed.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!