Nicki Minaj stuns fans with "don't try this at home" twerking video

Nicki Minaj shared the intimate clip on her Instagram account just weeks after releasing her latest song 'Yikes'.

In recent weeks, Nicki Minaj's Instagram account has been filled with pictures of the 'Yikes' rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty, but Nicki's latest post has given fans a much more intimate look at the rap star.

Posing in a tight-fitted multi-coloured outfit in her bedroom, Nicki shared a video of her twerking alongside the caption 'Hoe sh*t' and fans completely lost it in the comments section.

Lil Nas X comments on Nicki Minaj's twerking video. Picture: Instagram

Stand up comedian James Jefferson commented saying, "Don’t try this if your mattress is on the floor ladies, it’s not good for your knees", whilst Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade said, "Don’t play wit em".

Others wrote things like, "Omg I’m soooo here for it" with another commenter saying, "Nice bed sheets....and pillows" and rapper Lil Nas X simply posted a cold sweat emoji.

Nicki was recently involved in a Twitter dispiute with her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, however the rapper jokingly claimed that she was hacked during the incident.

Nicki Minaj revealed that she had married Kenneth Petty at the end of 2019, with the couple having previously dated as childhood sweethearts back in the day. Nicki and Kenneth were together for just over a year before they revealed they'd tied the knot.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!