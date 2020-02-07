Nicki Minaj jokingly claims she was “hacked” during Meek Mill Twitter beef

7 February 2020, 13:52 | Updated: 7 February 2020, 14:06

Nicki Minaj uses the "hack excuse" after regretting her Twitter beef with ex Meek Mill. Picture: Getty

Rapstress Nicki Minaj has admitted that she regrets her online beef with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. She also jokes that she was "hacked" on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill's recent Twitter beef made headlines after the ex-couple went at each other online. The rapstress accused Meek of physically assaulting her during their relationship.

Meek Mill claims Nicki Minaj "knew" jailed brother was sexually abusing his own stepdaughter, 11

Meek denied the claims and also called out Minaj for allegedly paying for her brothers lawyer fees in his child rape case – which he was later convicted for.

Following the online argument, Nicki joked that got "hacked" after feeling regretful for going after Meek online.

During a sit-down conference, with her manager Irving Azoff, Nicki Minaj claimed that she regretted having an online war with her ex, Meek.

Minaj began “I was hacked. I got hacked this morning, you guys! Don’t believe anything you saw."

The 37-year-old rapstress continued "The good old hack excuse. Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I‘m like why the f**k did I?.”

Nicki added “Every single time. But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions."

"So every time I do that, I like to give myself a talking to in my head, like, ‘Okay, you played yourself. You shouldn’t have did that. You learned your lesson again.’ How many times did I learn that lesson? So I gave myself that talk today, sir.” 

While discussing advice she would give to upcoming artists, Nicki said that she would have done things differently at the beginning of her own career.

“Keep your eye on the bigger picture is what I would say,” the Queen Radio host advised. “If I had to, I would have redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut."

"Put my music out and shut the hell up"

The beef allegedly kicked off when Nicki found out that Meek liked one of her pics, tweeting that he had a “bad built face a** obsessed with the Queen.”

She went on accuse Meek of “tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked.”

