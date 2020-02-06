Meek Mill claims Nicki Minaj "knew" jailed brother was sexually abusing his own stepdaughter, 11

Meek Mill claims Nicki Minaj knew about her brother sexually assaulting a minor. Picture: Getty

Philly rapper Meek Mill has accused Nicki Minaj of "knowing" about her brother sexually assaulting his own 11-year-old step-daughter.

Meek Mill has denied ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj's claims that he allegedly physically abused her during their relationship. He also claimed Minaj "knew" about her brother, Jelani Maraj, raping a child.

On Wednesday (Feb. 5), Meek defended himself on Twitter against Minaj's physical assault claims and claimed she "knew" her brother sexually assaulted his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

The Philly rapper claimed Minaj knew about child sex abuse which her older brother committed, before he was officially charged with predatory sexual assault.

Meek took to Twitter and wrote "The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer".

Meek Mill claims Nicki Minaj paid for her brother's lawyer fees to fight his sexual abuse case. Picture: Twitter

The 32-year-old rapper continued "ya little brother touched that lil girl too!" Meek wrote. "You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t."

"You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person!"

Meek revealed he split from Nicki Minaj due to feeling unease about her allegedly knowing that her brother sexually abused a child.

"You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! " Meek tweeted.

Meek Mill claims he "got away" from Nicki Minaj due to her brother's sexual assault case. Picture: Twitter

He continued"Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you"

The "Almost Slipped" rapper claims Minaj is trying to gain publicity from exposing him.

Meek Mill denied Nicki Minaj's claims that he physically assaulted her. Picture: Twitter

Meek tweeted "you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate... and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me."

Minaj, 37, responded to Meek Mill's accusations claiming she knew about her brother sexually assaulting a minor.

"Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me," Minaj wrote.

"You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon."

