Nicki Minaj responds to Kenneth Petty carnival backlash with hilarious fake movie poster

28 February 2020, 10:55

Nicki Minaj posts hilarious meme following Kenneth Petty Carnival backlash. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The rapper has shared a hilarious meme after Kenneth Petty receives backlash for pushing singers arm away from Minaj at Trinidad Carnival.

Nicki Minaj recently hit back at fans after being trolled for defending her husband, Kenneth Petty. This came after Petty pushed a singers arm away from Nicki at Trinidad Carnival.

Nicki Minaj responds after husband Kenneth Petty spotted pushing singer at Trinidad carnival

Following Nicki Minaj's post, where she claims Kenneth Petty is not paying any attention to news reports after the incident, she posted an hilarious meme.

On Friday (Feb 28) Nicki Minaj decided to take the trolling light heartedly and troll people back with a hilarious fake movie poster meme.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 37-year-old rapstress posted the meme with a caption "Ya'll 😩" suggesting a fan made the edited poster.

Nicki Minaj shares fake movie poster of 'The Bodyguard' featuring herself and husband Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj shares fake movie poster of 'The Bodyguard' featuring herself and husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: Instagram

The poster is an edited version of Whitney Houston's popular film 'The Bodyguard', showing Kenneth Petty being her bodyguard.

This was a reference to Petty being "overprotective" over her at the Trinidad carnival.

Fans hilariously reacted to the poster after TheShadeRoom reposted the meme on their Instagram account.

One fan wrote "Bwahahaha 😭 You gotta love how he love her. Idc." while another wrote "Lmao accurate 😂😂". See other fans responses to the poster below.

Fans respond to Nicki Minaj's meme
Fans respond to Nicki Minaj's meme. Picture: Instagram
Fans defend Kenneth Petty in the comment section
Fans defend Kenneth Petty in the comment section. Picture: Instagram
Fans laugh at the meme Nicki Minaj uploaded to her Instagram story
Fans laugh at the meme Nicki Minaj uploaded to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram
Fans roast Kenneth Petty after Nicki Minaj posted
Fans roast Kenneth Petty after Nicki Minaj posted. Picture: Instagram
Fans troll the meme Nicki Minaj posted
Fans troll the meme Nicki Minaj posted. Picture: Instagram

