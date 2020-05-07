Meek Mill welcomes baby boy on his birthday with girlfriend Milan Harris

Meek Mill and GF Milan welcome baby boy on his 33rd birthday. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill's girlfriend Milan Harris has given birth to their first child together on his birthday.

Meek Mill received a special gift this year on his birthday that is like no other. The rapper and his girlfriend Milan Harris, welcomed their baby boy on Meek's 33rd birthday.

Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend flaunts baby bump as couple expect their first child

On Wednesday afternoon (May 6), the "Almost Slipped" rapper who was also celebrating his 33rd birthday, announced that his girlfriend Milano, gave birth to their first child together.

Taking to Twitter, Meek wrote "Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!," he tweeted, followed by the hashtag "#thebestgift."

The Philadelphia rapper confirmed that his girlfriend was pregnant during a heated social media exchange with his ex, Nicki Minaj.

Back in February, Meek announced "My girl is pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish ... Ima exit," he said in the since-deleted tweet.

However, Milano revealed she was pregnant back in December. The Instagram sensation who is also a fashion designer, debuted her baby bump during a runway show for her brand, Milano Di Rouge.

Fans began to tune into her Instagram, to see whether she would give pregnancy updates, and she did.

In one post, Milano wrote "For the first 3.5 months I’ve been super sick and unable to work and move like I use to do," in the social media post.

"The moment I started feeling even a little better & had more energy I wanted to do my annual fashion show because I pushed it back 2x already this year."

She continued "Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump."

"I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever."

Meek also has two sons from previous relationships.

Congrats to Meek Mill and Milano on their baby boy.

