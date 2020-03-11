Wendy Williams warns Nicki Minaj her brand is "ruined" after marrying sex offender Kenneth Petty

Wendy Williams slams Nicki Minaj for marrying Kenneth Petty. Picture: Getty

Talk show host Wendy Williams has slammed Nicki Minaj for marrying Kenneth Petty, while detailing his criminal history.

Wendy Williams has spoken out on Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth Petty, days after the "Megatron" rappers husband was arrested for not registering as a sex offender in California.

During The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (Mar 10), the self-titled TV talk show host came for Nicki's husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, once again.

This time around, Wendy warned Minaj that she was ruining her brand by being marrying a man who has been previously charged with rape and manslaughter.

Wendy began "Apparently, the way the show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj's brother," Wendy says in the clip that's circulating on social media.

She then clarified that she meant to say Nicki's husband.

Wendy continued "But let me tell you something, Nicki, that's going to be my first story tomorrow and I'm going to lead with this: you should have never married him."

Wendy explained "Because now you've ruined everything about what your brand could be again. You're never going to stand a chance when you're with a man who pulls a knife at rape point."

Wendy continued "A molester. A registered sex offender who wasn't even registered. You're never going to stand a chance with John Q. Public because there's only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that's murder."

The TV show host lastly added "By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter."

This comes months after Wendy dragged Minaj for marrying Petty, after she announced their marriage.

During the October 2019 segment, said that Nicki's body will look crazy while she is pregnant because she is short.

She also poked fun at Nicki for marrying "a killer and a sex offender," and threw shade at Minaj's brothers underage sex assault case.

Kenneth Petty was convicted in 1995 for first-degree attempted rape in a 1994 incident with a 16-year-old girl.

In 2006, Petty also pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.