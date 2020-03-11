Wendy Williams warns Nicki Minaj her brand is "ruined" after marrying sex offender Kenneth Petty

11 March 2020, 11:18

Wendy Williams slams Nicki Minaj for marrying Kenneth Petty
Wendy Williams slams Nicki Minaj for marrying Kenneth Petty. Picture: Getty

Talk show host Wendy Williams has slammed Nicki Minaj for marrying Kenneth Petty, while detailing his criminal history.

Wendy Williams has spoken out on Nicki Minaj's marriage to Kenneth Petty, days after the "Megatron" rappers husband was arrested for not registering as a sex offender in California.

Nicki Minaj fans roast Wendy Williams after she allegedly calls rapper "washed up"

During The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (Mar 10), the self-titled TV talk show host came for Nicki's husband, Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, once again.

This time around, Wendy warned Minaj that she was ruining her brand by being marrying a man who has been previously charged with rape and manslaughter.

Wendy began "Apparently, the way the show is going today, we did not have enough time to get to Nicki Minaj's brother," Wendy says in the clip that's circulating on social media.

She then clarified that she meant to say Nicki's husband.

Wendy continued "But let me tell you something, Nicki, that's going to be my first story tomorrow and I'm going to lead with this: you should have never married him."

Wendy explained "Because now you've ruined everything about what your brand could be again. You're never going to stand a chance when you're with a man who pulls a knife at rape point."

Wendy continued "A molester. A registered sex offender who wasn't even registered. You're never going to stand a chance with John Q. Public because there's only one thing worse than touching children and pulling knives and that's murder."

The TV show host lastly added "By the way, he did go to jail for manslaughter."

This comes months after Wendy dragged Minaj for marrying Petty, after she announced their marriage.

During the October 2019 segment, said that Nicki's body will look crazy while she is pregnant because she is short.

She also poked fun at Nicki for marrying "a killer and a sex offender," and threw shade at Minaj's brothers underage sex assault case.

Kenneth Petty was convicted in 1995 for first-degree attempted rape in a 1994 incident with a 16-year-old girl.

In 2006, Petty also pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Nicki Minaj News!

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Meek Mill responds to claims he liked a post aimed at Kenneth Petty after his arrest

Meek Mill claps back at claims he "liked a post" about Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s arrest
Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty arrested after failing to register as a sex offender

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty arrested for failing to register as a sex offender
Nicki Minaj posts hilarious meme following Kenneth Petty Carnival backlash

Nicki Minaj responds to Kenneth Petty carnival backlash with hilarious fake movie poster
Nicki Minaj will be dropping a new album in 2020

Nicki Minaj new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Nicki Minaj has apologised on behalf of her husband Kenneth Petty after his behaviour at carnival.

Nicki Minaj responds after husband Kenneth Petty spotted pushing singer at Trinidad carnival

More News

Cardi B expresses her fears over the Coronavirus outbreak on Instagram

Cardi B expresses she’s “panicking” and “scared” over the Coronavirus outbreak in new video

Cardi B

YNW Melly sparks prison release date rumours with cryptic post

YNW Melly sparks prison release rumours with cryptic date post
Doja Cat has slammed skin lightening claims, saying she is 'half white' and 'not entirely black'.

Doja Cat claps back at skin lightening claims after fans say she's been "white-washed"
Pop Smoke will be honoured with a posthumous album set to be released in 2020

Pop Smoke posthumous album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features and more
Usher posted his phone number in a bid to "get closer" to his fans.

Usher leaks his own phone number to "get closer" to his fans by texting them

Usher