Meek Mill claps back at claims he "liked a post" about Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s arrest

6 March 2020, 12:08

Meek Mill responds to claims he liked a post aimed at Kenneth Petty after his arrest
Meek Mill responds to claims he liked a post aimed at Kenneth Petty after his arrest. Picture: Getty

Rapper Meek Mill has responded to reports claiming he liked a post, which threw shade at Kenneth Petty's arrest.

Meek Mill has responded to claims he liked a post throwing shade at Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, following his arrest on Tuesday (Mar 3).

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty arrested for failing to register as a sex offender

After a media outlet shared a screenshot of a TMZ report about Kenneth Petty's arrest on Instagram, a familiar name came up where it shows who liked the post.

Meek Mill allegedly double-tapped on the post, which was screenshotted and uploaded by TheShadeRoom.

The "Going Bad" took to Twitter to defend himself after fans were dissing him for allegedly liking the post.

The 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter and said "You won’t never see me liking something about somebody catching a case I just wouldn’t say nothing! End of that".

The post was easy to believe due to the Pettys and Meek's recent beef.

The trio were reportedly engaged in a heated arguement inside of a Los Angeles store.

Meek and Nicki traded insults on Twitter, where Meek Mill brought up Nicki's brother's rape case.

What do you think of Meek Milll denying liking the report ?

