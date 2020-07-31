Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty asks judge to allow him at baby’s birth

Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty asks judge to allow him to attend their child's birth. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Kenneth Petty has asked a judge to allow him to attend his and Nicki Minaj's child's birth.

By Tiana Williams

Nicki Minaj recently surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy. Despite the great news, there is the possibility that Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, may not be able to attend the birth of their child.

However, Petty, 42, has asked a judge to change the terms of his pretrial release condition, in order to be there during the birth of their child.

Kenneth "Zoo" Petty is currently awaiting trial after he was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender when he moved in with Minaj, in California.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Petty is raining to get the judge to adjust his current curfew and travel restrictions so he can be with Minaj 37, when it's time for her to go into labour.

Kenneth has asked the judge to grant him permission to accompany Nicki when she goes out of state, although he is currently only allowed to travel within California.

Petty has claimed he will be operating as Nicki's manager, so he will need to travel out of state for business, highlighting the baby could come at any time.

According to Petty, the U.S. Attorney's Office and pretrial services had no objections to his request, however, it still needed to be approved by a judge.

Despite Petty pushing to be able to travel, his other pretrial conditions will remain, such as Petty not being able to use illicit substances and has to still wear an ankle monitor.

Kenneth was required to register as a sex offender in California because he was convicted of first-degree attempted rape in 1995.

Back in March, Petty was arrested by Federal authorities for failing to register as a sex offender. Kenneth Petty then plead not guilty and was released on a $100k bond.

In 2006, Petty also pled guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Petty's past has been a hard thing for Minaj's fans to get to grips with. Minaj has previously defended Petty's controversial past.

