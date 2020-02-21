Boosie Badazz labelled homophobic over “disrespectful” comments about Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya, 12

Rapper Boosie Badazz has been slammed for his comments on Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya, 12, coming out as "straight transgender".

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, basketball player Dwyane Wade revealed that his son Zion, 12, has decided to identify as a female named 'Zaya'.

After Dwayne Wade revealed that himself and his wife Gabrielle Union, 47, are supporting Zaya in her journey, there was an outpour of comments supporting the family.

However, 37-year-old rapper Boosie Badazz made it clear that he did not agree with how Wade and Union are choosing to deal with Zaya's choice.

On Wednesday (Feb 19), the Louisiana rapper took to Instagram and directly called out Dwayne Wade for how he is choosing to parent Zaya. See video above.

Badazz began "I gotta say something about this s**t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f**king far, dawg," Boosie.

He continued "That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon' be. They don’t have s**t figured out yet."

"He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d**k be gone—how he gon'—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg."

Many fans and supporters of the LGBTQI+ community were outraged on social media by Badazz's comments.

One Twitter user wrote "A grown ass man who goes by the name”Boosie Badazz” can go f**k himself."

"His comments on Wade’s daughter is disrespectfuland disgusting. Stay your one hit wonder ass on the side. Everyday I am reminded by ignorant straight men’s toxicity. I’m not here for it."

We are in a world where most people trust LIL BOOSIE PARENTING SKILLS over Dwyane Wade’s. I’m just so ... pic.twitter.com/1Qu2Gu2Rco — Manny&Marv (@TheGroupChat_) February 18, 2020

When Dwayne Wade sees boosie trying to give him parental advice pic.twitter.com/qst2snEb4V — Seth (@SethShaffer) February 18, 2020

Boosie & anyone agreeing with him is only proving how ignorant y’all are.. Wade hasn’t mentioned anything about a sex change & yet here’s Boosie talking about “don’t cut his dick off..” you can’t even get a sex change until you’re 18.. “what if “he” meets a woman when he 16?” Ok? — Majesty Ria (@ToriNicksWho) February 18, 2020

I’m not surprised at Boosie’s homophobia and transphobia.



I’m surprised and disappointed that so many people openly agree with him. You’re all obsessed with how Dwyane Wade his parenting HIS children.



Most of you are just dealing with trauma because your parents were terrible. — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) February 18, 2020

Lil Boosie has EIGHT kids of his own, and he’s worried about Dwayne Wade’s. pic.twitter.com/eHCrqPqvcU — Leona Moree (@LeonaMoree) February 18, 2020

