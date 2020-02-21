Boosie Badazz labelled homophobic over “disrespectful” comments about Dwyane Wade’s daughter Zaya, 12

21 February 2020, 11:28

Boosie Badazz comes under fire for his comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya's gender
Boosie Badazz comes under fire for his comments about Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya's gender. Picture: Getty

Rapper Boosie Badazz has been slammed for his comments on Dwyane Wade's daughter, Zaya, 12, coming out as "straight transgender".

Boosie Badazz has come under fire for his recent comments about Dwayne Wade's daughter, Zaya, 12, gender.

Dwyane Wade explains his son Zion, 12, identifies as female goes by the name 'Zaya'

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, basketball player Dwyane Wade revealed that his son Zion, 12, has decided to identify as a female named 'Zaya'.

After Dwayne Wade revealed that himself and his wife Gabrielle Union, 47, are supporting Zaya in her journey, there was an outpour of comments supporting the family.

However, 37-year-old rapper Boosie Badazz made it clear that he did not agree with how Wade and Union are choosing to deal with Zaya's choice.

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union got married to each other back in 2014
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union got married to each other back in 2014. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (Feb 19), the Louisiana rapper took to Instagram and directly called out Dwayne Wade for how he is choosing to parent Zaya. See video above.

Badazz began "I gotta say something about this s**t, bro. Dwyane Wade, you gone too f**king far, dawg," Boosie.

He continued "That is a male. A 12-year-old. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon' be. They don’t have s**t figured out yet."

"He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d**k be gone—how he gon'—like, bruh, you going too far, dawg."

View this post on Instagram

💛🖤❤️#PreOscars

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

Many fans and supporters of the LGBTQI+ community were outraged on social media by Badazz's comments.

One Twitter user wrote "A grown ass man who goes by the name”Boosie Badazz” can go f**k himself."

"His comments on Wade’s daughter is disrespectfuland disgusting. Stay your one hit wonder ass on the side. Everyday I am reminded by ignorant straight men’s toxicity. I’m not here for it."

See fans reactions below.

What do you think of Boosie Badazz's comments ?

