Tekashi 6ix9ine's father makes surprise statement outside court

Tekashi 6ix9ine's father make surprise appearance at court. Picture: Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been estranged from his biological father since he was nine years old.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently sentenced to 24 months in jail with 5 years supervised release, a $35k fine and 300 hours of community during a sentencing which shocked the world.

One of the most surprising parts of the sentencing is when Tekashi 6ix9ine's estranged father showed up and attempted to speak out in court before being shut down by the judge.

After he was refused his chance to speak in court, 6ix8ine's father Danie Hernandez Sr spoke to A.R. 16 outside the courthouse following the sentencing and claimed he was glad his son was kept in jail.

Hernandez said, "I feel glad that he’s safe in there. You know what I mean? Because there's nothing gonna happen. Outside, you know they’re going to try to kill because of all the stuff that he was saying, blah blah.

He went on to say, "You guys know what I mean. I don’t have to explain. It’s a scary situation. He’s a target, he’s a target. He can’t even hide. His face, his tattoos, '69'—he ain’t going nowhere."

Following the sentencing from Judge Engelmayer recently, Tekashi 6ix9ine should be released later in 2020, but it remains to be seen whether he'll be able to continue his music career, despite signing a two-album deal in jail.

