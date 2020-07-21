Nicki Minaj fans slam Meek Mill over 'shady pregnancy comment'

21 July 2020, 12:51 | Updated: 21 July 2020, 14:46

Meek Mill slammed by Nicki Minaj fans over 'shady comment' about her pregnancy. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Twitter

The Barbz are coming after Meek over a comment the rapper made on a post, about Nicki Minaj's pregnancy.

By Tiana Williams

Nicki Minaj's fans have dissed her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, after the rapper reacted to her pregnancy news with a shady comment.

On Monday (Jul 20) Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, with adorable shots of her baby bump on show.

While many celebrities and fans rushed to her comment section to wish her congratulations, others did not seem so happy about the news.

Although Nicki and Meek broke up in 2016 – which Nicki confirmed in 2017 – it appears that Meek had something to say about her pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram

And finally, the Virgin Mary by #DavidLaChapelle 🙏

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

The 33-year-old rapper didn't directly say anything about Nicki Minaj's pregnancy, however, he shared a slew of emojis on a post about people congratulating Nicki on their Twitter timeline.

"Y'all got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don't know you & she didn't post you when you were pregnant," a post from Justin LAboy reads.

Underneath the post, Meek Mill took to the comments and left three mouthless emojis followed by three crying emojis.

The comment Meek Mill made underneath the post has now been deleted, and Nicki's fans screenshotted.

The screenshot of Meek's comment was uploaded to Twitter and The Barbz weren't happy about it.

See Nicki Minaj's fans reactions to Meek's comment below.

