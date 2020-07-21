Nicki Minaj fans slam Meek Mill over 'shady pregnancy comment'

Meek Mill slammed by Nicki Minaj fans over 'shady comment' about her pregnancy. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Twitter

The Barbz are coming after Meek over a comment the rapper made on a post, about Nicki Minaj's pregnancy.

By Tiana Williams

Nicki Minaj's fans have dissed her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill, after the rapper reacted to her pregnancy news with a shady comment.

On Monday (Jul 20) Nicki Minaj took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, with adorable shots of her baby bump on show.

While many celebrities and fans rushed to her comment section to wish her congratulations, others did not seem so happy about the news.

Although Nicki and Meek broke up in 2016 – which Nicki confirmed in 2017 – it appears that Meek had something to say about her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old rapper didn't directly say anything about Nicki Minaj's pregnancy, however, he shared a slew of emojis on a post about people congratulating Nicki on their Twitter timeline.

"Y'all got 1 time to share Nicki pregnancy picture on your story or timeline and you getting blocked. She don't know you & she didn't post you when you were pregnant," a post from Justin LAboy reads.

Underneath the post, Meek Mill took to the comments and left three mouthless emojis followed by three crying emojis.

The comment Meek Mill made underneath the post has now been deleted, and Nicki's fans screenshotted.

The screenshot of Meek's comment was uploaded to Twitter and The Barbz weren't happy about it.

See Nicki Minaj's fans reactions to Meek's comment below.

Meek Mill on his way back home after NICKI MINAJ posted pregnant pictures of her with Kenneth Petty's child on instagram: pic.twitter.com/rLIk3pgLze — ETHAN (@EthanMarema) July 20, 2020

Meek Mill will never get over Nicki Minaj. — Predictors (@ppredictors) July 20, 2020

When meek mill sees that nicki minaj is pregnant pic.twitter.com/XcAuoDahsd — mink flow (@currypiston) July 20, 2020

every time meek mill be in nicki minaj business i imagine him like this pic.twitter.com/FRrHnRAUqN — sisi❄️ (@SierreJDogan) July 20, 2020

Meek Mill hear the Nicki Minaj news pic.twitter.com/WKAyg70ldk — President Airbud (@Airbudburner) July 20, 2020

Meek mill is really obsessed with Nicki Minaj. I wonder how his girlfriend (Milan) feels seeing this once again 😑 pic.twitter.com/rfcShf6yHT — Nigerian Harry Potter (@Kinghenryyyyyy) July 20, 2020

Meek Mill is hella slow and is clearly obsessed with Nicki Minaj. It’s so odd. — Me (@Bitch_ItsMe2) July 20, 2020

I know that Meek Mill probably searches up Nicki Minaj’s name everyday.....he’s obsessed and it’s super scary. — ♥ Doris Skeeter ♥ (@skeeter_doris) July 21, 2020

