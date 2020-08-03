Tekashi 6ix9ine dragged for "dissing Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle" in heated video

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of dissing the two late rappers, Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle, during an IG Live rant.

By Tiana Williams

Tekashi 6ix9ine has received backlash over his offensive comments that were aimed at rappers who have been fatally shot.

On the same day the 24-year-old rapper got off house arrest, he went on Instagram Live showing himself walking around in New York.

However, the "YAYA" rapper assured fans who were worried for his safety, that he was with his security team.

Earlier that day, Tekashi was spotted with multiple cameramen, as well as his security team while shooting a music video.

Shortly after the clip was leaked of the rapper's video shoot, he decided to take to IG Live to clap back at all the people criticising him for always having security with him.

"N***a why your favorite rapper dead with bullet holes in his face. Why your favorite rappers getting shot in the face and all that."

"I'm gonna keep security with me y'all ain't gonna RIP me n***a. Y'all not gonna put me on a t-shirt."

The "GOOBA" rapper also said “Tell these ni**as stop dissing me from hell.” during his IG Live rant.

After the clip from his IG Live was shared on social media, 6ix9ine received backlash for his comments.

American blog TheShadeRoom reposted a clip from 6ix9ine's live and fans swamped the comments.

Many fans have suggested that 6ix9ine was Tekashi subliminally dissed Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle, as he is referring to two rappers who were both shot and killed.

In regard of Tekashi and Pop Smoke's history, the pair have had a bit of tension. The late 20-year-old rapper seemingly dissed 6ix9ine on a song on his posthumous album.

However, when 6ix9ine responded to Pop's lyrics, he only had nice things to say about him.

Fans are suggesting this is 6ix9ine eventually hitting back at Pop Smoke as he reiterated "you should have had security homie" in the IG Live.

6ix9ine later went on to mention someone getting kicked in the head, which fans think is a reference to what happened to Nipsey Hussle after he was fatally shot.

The "TROLLZ" rapper received backlash from fans over his comments. See below.

