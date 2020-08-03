Tekashi 6ix9ine dragged for "dissing Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle" in heated video

3 August 2020, 13:22

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of dissing Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle
Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of dissing Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of dissing the two late rappers, Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle, during an IG Live rant.

By Tiana Williams

Tekashi 6ix9ine has received backlash over his offensive comments that were aimed at rappers who have been fatally shot.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shares his haunting final message from XXXTentacion

On the same day the 24-year-old rapper got off house arrest, he went on Instagram Live showing himself walking around in New York.

However, the "YAYA" rapper assured fans who were worried for his safety, that he was with his security team.

Earlier that day, Tekashi was spotted with multiple cameramen, as well as his security team while shooting a music video.

Shortly after the clip was leaked of the rapper's video shoot, he decided to take to IG Live to clap back at all the people criticising him for always having security with him.

"N***a why your favorite rapper dead with bullet holes in his face. Why your favorite rappers getting shot in the face and all that."

"I'm gonna keep security with me y'all ain't gonna RIP me n***a. Y'all not gonna put me on a t-shirt."

Tekashi 6ix9ine fans are convinced he is referring to Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle during his IG Live
Tekashi 6ix9ine fans are convinced he is referring to Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle during his IG Live. Picture: Instagram

The "GOOBA" rapper also said “Tell these ni**as stop dissing me from hell.” during his IG Live rant.

After the clip from his IG Live was shared on social media, 6ix9ine received backlash for his comments.

American blog TheShadeRoom reposted a clip from 6ix9ine's live and fans swamped the comments.

Many fans have suggested that 6ix9ine was Tekashi subliminally dissed Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle, as he is referring to two rappers who were both shot and killed.

Tekashi 6ix9ine slammed for "disrespecting" rappers who have been killed
Tekashi 6ix9ine slammed for "disrespecting" rappers who have been killed. Picture: Instagram

In regard of Tekashi and Pop Smoke's history, the pair have had a bit of tension. The late 20-year-old rapper seemingly dissed 6ix9ine on a song on his posthumous album.

However, when 6ix9ine responded to Pop's lyrics, he only had nice things to say about him.

Fans are suggesting this is 6ix9ine eventually hitting back at Pop Smoke as he reiterated "you should have had security homie" in the IG Live.

6ix9ine later went on to mention someone getting kicked in the head, which fans think is a reference to what happened to Nipsey Hussle after he was fatally shot.

The "TROLLZ" rapper received backlash from fans over his comments. See below.

Fans comment on TheShadeRoom
Fans comment on TheShadeRoom. Picture: Instagram
Fans are convinced Tekashi 6ix9ine is talking about Pop Smoke
Fans are convinced Tekashi 6ix9ine is talking about Pop Smoke. Picture: Instagram
People express their dislike for 6ix9ine's comments
People express their dislike for 6ix9ine's comments. Picture: Instagram
Fans say Tekashi 6ix9ine disrespected Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle
Fans say Tekashi 6ix9ine disrespected Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle. Picture: Instagram
Fans call for Tekashi 6ix9ine to be cancelled
Fans call for Tekashi 6ix9ine to be cancelled. Picture: Instagram

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album is dropping in August

Tekashi 6ix9ine new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Tekashi 6ix9ine is producing a livestream to promote his new album.

Tekashi 6ix9ine new album livestream: watch the performance here
Tekashi 6ix9ine has shared the last DM he received from the late XXXTentacion.

Tekashi 6ix9ine shares his haunting final message from XXXTentacion
Tekashi 6ix9ine 'YAYA' lyrics English translation

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'YAYA' lyrics: English translation and meaning
Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Pop Smoke diss

Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Pop Smoke's surprise diss on new album

More News

What's in store for Sully (Kano) and Dushane (Ashley Walters) in Top Boy season 4?

Top Boy season 4: release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

A high court in Jamaica upheld a school's decision to ban dreadlocks.

Jamaica's high court says school can ban dreadlocks

Are Kim Kardashian and Kaye West getting divorced?

Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting divorced?

Kanye West

Sir David Attenborough and rapper Dave join forces for a 'Planet Earth' special

Dave teams up with Sir David Attenborough for special Planet Earth show
Frank Ocean's younger brother Ryan has reportedly died in a car crash.

Frank Ocean's brother Ryan Breaux, 18, reportedly dies in car crash

Frank Ocean