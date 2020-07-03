Pop Smoke fans spot alleged Tekashi 6ix9ine diss on new album

3 July 2020, 12:27

Pop Smoke fans are convinced rapper threw shade at Tekashi 6ix9ine in new song
Pop Smoke fans are convinced rapper threw shade at Tekashi 6ix9ine in new song. Picture: Getty

Fans of the late rapper Pop Smoke have point out lyrics in a new song, where he seemingly addresses Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Pop Smoke's posthumous album 'Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon' was officially released today (Jul 3rd).

Pop Smoke album officially released - LISTEN

Many fans are enjoying the 19 track album, which consists of incredible features from artists such as Future, 50 Cent, DaBaby, Quavo and more.

While many are paying tribute to the late rapper and mourning him on social media, some fans have highlighted a few lyrics where Pop seemingly threw shots at New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

A Twitter user shared a photo of the lyrics to Pop Smoke's 5th track on the album 'Gangstas', which contained lyrics aiming at 6ix9ine.

The lyrics in the track read: I don't want none of that extra loud shit/This ain't none of that rainbow hair sh*t/Know what I'm sayin'? (I be in New York with the gangsters)/This the real streets sh*t, yeah, ni**a(I be in New York with the gangsters)/F*ckin' voice of the streets, man.

The Twitter account wrote "Pop smoke said f*ck 6ix9ine".

In early February, Pop Smoke uploaded a photo of himself Pop Smoke wearing a Palm Angels tracksuit and wrote " IM REALLY REAL IN REAL LIFE,” said Pop on his Instagram.

He continued “ION GOTTA PAINT MY HAIR RAINBOW COLORS OR TWIRL AROUND LIKE A BALLERINA.”

In a interview back in June, with DJ Akademiks, 6ix9ine responded to Pop Smoke seemingly throwing shots at him on Instagram.

6ix9ine said “I’m actually a fan of the kid,” he said to Akademiks.

In regards to his death, 6ix9ine said “Listen, they shouldn’t have done that. That was a great talent from New York City. And I think, to be honest with you, he was the fresh New York City.”

See other fans reactions to Pop Smoke's "Gangstas" lyrics below.

