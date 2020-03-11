Pop Smoke posthumous album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features and more
11 March 2020, 12:21
Late rapper Pop Smoke will be honoured with a posthumous album set to be released in 2020. Find out more about the project here.
New York rapper Pop Smoke is well-known for his unique sound and contagious positive energy which impacted and inspired many.
Pop Smoke hologram divides fans with "creepy" performance in Paris club
The rappers life sadly ended too soon, when he was tragically shot and killed in his California home on Feb 19th.
To celebrate and honour his life on earth and the amazing music he left behind for his fans.
Find out more about the posthumous album from the "Welcome To The Party" rapper below.
-
What are Pop Smoke's most popular songs ?
Pop Smoke is well known for his lead single "Welcome to the Party" from his debut mixtape Meet the Woo, which was released in July 2019.
"Welcome to the Party" was made into two remixes featuring Nicki Minaj and Skepta in August 2019.
In February 2020, he released his second mixtape Meet the Woo 2, containing features from Quavo, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Tjay.
-
When will the album be released ?
A day after Pop Smoke's public funeral procession, rapper 50 Cent revealed that he made a promise to Pop Smoke's mother.
On "R.I.P Pop Smoke 🕊" Fif captioned a video of Thursday's procession in Brooklyn. "[Pop Smoke] told his mom he wanted to take her to a award show. So I’m gonna make sure his album gets her there."
On Monday (Mar 9) 50 Cent posted a promo video with Pop Smoke's verse on 'GATTI' audio over the video.
50 captioned the video "Pop Smoke album coming May".
-
Who will feature on the album ?
Two weeks after Pop Smoke was fatally shot, 50 announced he wanted to executive produce and complete the rapper's debut album.
Since revealing his intentions to complete Pop Smoke's album, he has called on several artists to contribute to the posthumous project.
50 Cent took to social media and reached out to Drake, Post Malone, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch; the latter of whom has already agreed to contribute.
-
What are the lyrics to "Welcome To The Party" ?
[Intro]
This is a Melo beat
[Chorus]
Baby, welcome to the party
I'm off the Molly, the Xan, the lean
That's why I'm movin' retarded
(That's why I'm movin' retarded)
Baby, welcome to the party, uh
I hit the boy up and then I go skate in a 'Rari
Baby, welcome to the party
Bitch, I'm a thot, get me lit (Get me lit)
Gun on my hip (Gun on my hip)
One in the head (One in the head)
Ten in the clip (Ten in the clip)
Baby, baby, don't trip
Just lower your tone (Lower your tone)
'Cause you could get hit
[Verse 1]
Don't let that Henny in my system (Nah)
I catch a body, next day I forget it (Next day I forget it)
Nigga, Dread just caught a body (Ni**a, Dread just caught a body)
And that's on the gang, nigga, I was just with him, look
Free all my rilla ni**as, all my villain ni**as
All my killer ni**as out the cage
Since a youngin, ni**a, I been drillin' ni**as
Ma, I'm sorry I'm stuck up in my ways
Ain't nobody ever gave me sh*t
With this big chip, I had to get paid
And it's 10K to go on stage
And you know the treesh gettin' laid
[Chorus]
Baby, welcome to the party
I'm off the Molly, the Xan, the lean
That's why I'm movin' retarded
(That's why I'm movin' retarded)
Baby, welcome to the party, uh
I hit the boy up and then I go skate in a 'Rari
Baby, welcome to the party
Bitch, I'm a thot, get me lit (Get me lit)
Gun on my hip (Gun on my hip)
One in the head (One in the head)
Ten in the clip (Ten in the clip)
Baby, baby, don't trip
Just lower your tone (Lower your tone)
'Cause you could get hit
[Verse 2]
It's Big 092MLBOA (Uh), I make a call and it's war
I bet I kick down the door, I bet I send him to the Lord, uh
Got a bad b**ch from overseas
Got a 10 pack in my jeans, I'm in Manhattan in these stores, uh
Don't try and run up on my V
I knock a ni**a out his sneaks while I'm shellin' down his V, uh
Double G for the tee
No Alicia, I got keys, don't get your car Swiss cheese
Neno cooler then cooler, he still an ooter, he don't settle for nothing, uh
Bluffin', p*ssy boy, stop all that bluffin'
.380 hold a ruler, I know some ni**as that'll shoot you for nothing
Run, Ricky, yeah, he runnin', run, Ricky, yeah he runnin'
[Chorus]
Baby, welcome to the party
I'm off the Molly, the Xan, the lean
That's why I'm movin' retarded
(That's why I'm movin' retarded)
Baby, welcome to the party, uh
I hit the boy up and then I go skate in a 'Rari
Baby, welcome to the party
Bitch, I'm a thot, get me lit (Get me lit)
Gun on my hip (Gun on my hip)
One in the head (One in the head)
Ten in the clip (Ten in the clip)
Baby, baby, don't trip
Just lower your tone (Lower your tone)
'Cause you could get hit
-
What is the tracklist for the album ?
There has not been an official tracklist released for the album as of yet.