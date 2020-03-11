Pop Smoke posthumous album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features and more

On "R.I.P Pop Smoke 🕊" Fif captioned a video of Thursday's procession in Brooklyn. "[Pop Smoke] told his mom he wanted to take her to a award show. So I’m gonna make sure his album gets her there."

What are the lyrics to "Welcome To The Party" ?

[Intro]

This is a Melo beat



[Chorus]

Baby, welcome to the party

I'm off the Molly, the Xan, the lean

That's why I'm movin' retarded

(That's why I'm movin' retarded)

Baby, welcome to the party, uh

I hit the boy up and then I go skate in a 'Rari

Baby, welcome to the party

Bitch, I'm a thot, get me lit (Get me lit)

Gun on my hip (Gun on my hip)

One in the head (One in the head)

Ten in the clip (Ten in the clip)

Baby, baby, don't trip

Just lower your tone (Lower your tone)

'Cause you could get hit



[Verse 1]

Don't let that Henny in my system (Nah)

I catch a body, next day I forget it (Next day I forget it)

Nigga, Dread just caught a body (Ni**a, Dread just caught a body)

And that's on the gang, nigga, I was just with him, look

Free all my rilla ni**as, all my villain ni**as

All my killer ni**as out the cage

Since a youngin, ni**a, I been drillin' ni**as

Ma, I'm sorry I'm stuck up in my ways

Ain't nobody ever gave me sh*t

With this big chip, I had to get paid

And it's 10K to go on stage

And you know the treesh gettin' laid

[Chorus]

Baby, welcome to the party

I'm off the Molly, the Xan, the lean

That's why I'm movin' retarded

(That's why I'm movin' retarded)

Baby, welcome to the party, uh

I hit the boy up and then I go skate in a 'Rari

Baby, welcome to the party

Bitch, I'm a thot, get me lit (Get me lit)

Gun on my hip (Gun on my hip)

One in the head (One in the head)

Ten in the clip (Ten in the clip)

Baby, baby, don't trip

Just lower your tone (Lower your tone)

'Cause you could get hit



[Verse 2]

It's Big 092MLBOA (Uh), I make a call and it's war

I bet I kick down the door, I bet I send him to the Lord, uh

Got a bad b**ch from overseas

Got a 10 pack in my jeans, I'm in Manhattan in these stores, uh

Don't try and run up on my V

I knock a ni**a out his sneaks while I'm shellin' down his V, uh

Double G for the tee

No Alicia, I got keys, don't get your car Swiss cheese

Neno cooler then cooler, he still an ooter, he don't settle for nothing, uh

Bluffin', p*ssy boy, stop all that bluffin'

.380 hold a ruler, I know some ni**as that'll shoot you for nothing

Run, Ricky, yeah, he runnin', run, Ricky, yeah he runnin'

[Chorus]

Baby, welcome to the party

I'm off the Molly, the Xan, the lean

That's why I'm movin' retarded

(That's why I'm movin' retarded)

Baby, welcome to the party, uh

I hit the boy up and then I go skate in a 'Rari

Baby, welcome to the party

Bitch, I'm a thot, get me lit (Get me lit)

Gun on my hip (Gun on my hip)

One in the head (One in the head)

Ten in the clip (Ten in the clip)

Baby, baby, don't trip

Just lower your tone (Lower your tone)

'Cause you could get hit