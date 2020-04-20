Roddy Ricch welcomes birth of baby son with girlfriend Allie Minati

20 April 2020, 16:42 | Updated: 20 April 2020, 17:47

Roddy Ricch and girlfriend welcome baby boy
Roddy Ricch and girlfriend welcome baby boy. Picture: Getty/Instagram

'The Box' rapper Roddy Ricch is now a father of one as his baby son was revealed on Instagram.

Many Roddy Ricch fans were unaware that the rapper, famous for his 2020 worldwide smash hit 'The Box', was in a relationship at all - but it's now been revealed that Roddy is a new father of one.

> Tory Lanez claims there's "a lot of similarities" between himself and Tupac

A picture surfaced on Instagram recently which showed Roddy holding his newborn son after the baby's mother posted it to her account.

Whilst Allie Minati, the baby's mother and Roddy Ricch's girlfriend, initially shared the image, her account appears to be have been disabled.

It's unknown how long Roddy Ricch and Allie Minati have been dating for, but videos and pictures on social media appear to show the pair have been together for quite some time.

The baby's name has not yet been revealed and Roddy Ricch has not spoken publicly about the birth of his son at the time of writing.

View this post on Instagram

favorites 🥰

A post shared by allie kay 🥰🥰 (@allie_minati) on

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy gives tutorial on hand-washing during coronavirus pandemic

Blue Ivy Carter, 8, goes viral with adorable coronavirus ‘hand-washing’ video tutorial

Beyonce

Teddy Riley and Babyface roasted over Instagram Live gone wrong

Teddy Riley & Babyface roasted after historic Instagram live goes wrong
Beyoncé, Burna Boy and more appeare at 'One World' concert

Beyoncé, Burna Boy & more raise $128 million with One World: Together At Home concert

Beyonce

Nicki Minaj opens up about colourism and sexism in the rap music industry

Nicki Minaj speaks on claims she made it harder for "brown-skinned” women in music

Nicki Minaj

Trending

Vanesaa Bryant shares tribute to Kobe on 18th wedding anniversary

Vanessa Bryant shares heartbreaking tribute to Kobe on 19th wedding anniversary
Beyoncé gives PSA on coronavirus

Beyoncé warns coronavirus is "killing black people at an alarmingly high rate” during heartfelt speech

Beyonce

Tekashi 6ix9ine spending millions days after prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'splashes millions on five luxury cars' days after surprise prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine

A Pop Smoke documentary is in the works

Pop Smoke documentary is in the works, rapper's manager confirms
Snoop Dogg is released his own wine.

Snoop Dogg is launching his own wine called ‘Snoop Cali Red’

Snoop Dogg