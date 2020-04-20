Roddy Ricch welcomes birth of baby son with girlfriend Allie Minati

Roddy Ricch and girlfriend welcome baby boy. Picture: Getty/Instagram

'The Box' rapper Roddy Ricch is now a father of one as his baby son was revealed on Instagram.

Many Roddy Ricch fans were unaware that the rapper, famous for his 2020 worldwide smash hit 'The Box', was in a relationship at all - but it's now been revealed that Roddy is a new father of one.

A picture surfaced on Instagram recently which showed Roddy holding his newborn son after the baby's mother posted it to her account.

Whilst Allie Minati, the baby's mother and Roddy Ricch's girlfriend, initially shared the image, her account appears to be have been disabled.

It's unknown how long Roddy Ricch and Allie Minati have been dating for, but videos and pictures on social media appear to show the pair have been together for quite some time.

The baby's name has not yet been revealed and Roddy Ricch has not spoken publicly about the birth of his son at the time of writing.

