Swae Lee responds after ex-girlfriend threatens to have him killed: "Clout is one hell of a drug"

30 December 2019, 12:36

Swae Lee responds to ex-girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz threatening to have him killed on IG
Swae Lee responds to ex-girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz threatening to have him killed on IG. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Swae Lee has responded to his ex-girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz, who threatened to have him killed. The rapper took to social media to address the situation.

Swae Lee has responded to his on-and-off girlfriend, Marliesia Ortiz, who allegedly tried to break the windows on his car and threatened to have him killed for $20,000.

The Rae Sremmurd rapper took to social media to address the situation. He also made it clear that revealed that he has been single for a while and keeps his relationships private.

Taking to Instagram, Lee posted a photo of himself looking unbothered. In a now-edited caption, Lee previously wrote “I’m waaaaay to cute for drama I been SINGLE for a minute 2020 I’ll clear things up” on IG.

He continued “I’m just the type of n—a that does all my romance behind the scenes not on camera ..........been this way for a minute Instagram has a weird way of fooling people some of the things that were publicized didn’t speak for or represent me well, but don’t worry I’ll clear things up soon ...PS X CLOUT IS ONE HELL OF A DRUG !!!”

Lee's post came after Ortiz offered $20,000 in cash to have Swae Lee killed, which she quickly backtracked on. Ortiz released a statement on Instagram saying “I was mad and meant nothing I said. We good now u guys can chill”.

However, taking back her comments did not mean anything to the rapper’s mother. Swae's mother chimed in on the situation, and wrote “IF ANYBODY TOUCHES MY SON I WILL PUT A BULLET IN YOUR HEAD MYSELF” on IG.

Swae Lee's mother addresses Ortiz on Instagram
Swae Lee's mother addresses Ortiz on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The "Close To Me" rapper’s mother also shared a text message that she sent her son, disapproving of his relationship with Ortiz.

“We need to talk about why you’re allowing an Instagram th-t abuse you and you keep brining her around. Her actions are dangerous to you and everybody around you."

"Her destruction of your property alone as well as an attempt to put a hit on your life should get her federal time,” she said to Swae Lee in the text.

What do you think of Swae Lee's response ?

