Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Pop Smoke's surprise diss on new album

7 July 2020, 15:12 | Updated: 7 July 2020, 15:16

Pop Smoke appeared to call out rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in a song on his posthumous debut album recently.

By Matt Tarr

Pop Smoke's posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon has been an instant success and is likely to hit number one on the Billboard chart during its first week of release.

However, one of the album's tracks has caused more controversy than the others as Pop Smoke appears to diss his fellow New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on the song 'Gangstas'.

Pop Smoke appeared to diss Tekashi 6ix9ine on his debut album
Pop Smoke appeared to diss Tekashi 6ix9ine on his debut album. Picture: Getty

In the lyrics of 'Gangstas', Pop Smoke says, "I don't want none of that extra loud s**t / This ain't none of that rainbow hair s**t / Know what I'm sayin'? (I be in New York with the gangsters) / This the real streets s**t, yeah, n***a / F***in' voice of the streets man."

Following the album's release, many fans claimed that the lyrics were aimed at fellow New York rapper and controversial character Tekashi 6ix9ine and now the 'Trollz' star has responded.

Writing on Instagram, Tekashi 6ix9ine decided not to fuel the rumours of a beef further by saying, 'Let that man rest, rip the woo'.

Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Pop Smoke diss on new album
Tekashi 6ix9ine responds to Pop Smoke diss on new album. Picture: Instagram

Pop Smoke previously appeared to reference 6ix9ine in a post on Instagram back in February 2020 when he wrote, 'IM REALLY REAL IN REAL LIFE💯 ION GOTTA PAINT MY HAIR RAINBOW COLORS❌🌈 OR TWIRL AROUND LIKE A BALLERINA🙅🏾‍♂️THIS IS WOO💫💥'.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has never been a rapper to avoid a confrontation, having confronted Meek Mill, Snoop Dogg and other Hip Hop stars over Instagram, so fans had been unsure how he would respond to Pop Smoke's alleged jab.

Tekashi 6ix9ine later took to Instagram and asked people to stop trying to draw him into "disrespecting and calling people out" as he nears the end of his house arrest.

Alongside a video, 6ix9ine wrote, '25 more days of house arrest.. The moment I start disrespecting and calling people out I’m doing to much SO PLEASE STOP because ya know my mouth crazy and I don’t hold my tounge for none of you n****s [sic]'.

