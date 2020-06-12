Tekashi 6ix9ine exposes Meek Mill for "working with a snitch"

Tekashi 6ix9ine took aim at Meek Mill for associating with "snitches" after dragging him. Picture: Getty

The 'GOOBA' rapper called out Meek Mill - who has trolled 6ix9ine for "snitching" in the past - for working with Desiree Perez, who once cooperated with police.

Tekashi 6ix9ine took over Instagram Live once again last night and fired some shots towards Meek Mill, ex-boyfriend of his recent collaborator Nicki Minaj.

The rapper, 24, just dropped his new single 'TROLLZ' featuring Minaj, 37, and hopped on Live to talk to almost a million fans to accuse Meek, 33, of being hypocritical when it comes to his "snitching" claims.

The 'Going Bad' rapper has previously criticised 6ix9ine for cooperating with federal investigators following his November 2018 arrest on numerous racketeering charges.

"The world is full of hate right now," began 6ix9ine. "I'ma show you a lot of things right now. I'ma show you how this rap game is full of liars. I'ma show you how this rap game full of rats. I'ma show you how the rap game really works. The rap game don't want you to know certain stuff. I'ma expose the rap game right now, 'cause I got facts."

In an attempt to expose Meek, he said, "I'ma start with Meek Mill. I'm not clout chasing, I have more followers than you," before turning his attention to Roc Nation executive Desiree Perez.

Meek Mill has previously criticised Tekashi 6ix9ine for working with federal investigators. Picture: Getty

After searching Perez's name online, 6ix9ine clicked on an article from 2015 which outlined her cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and this quote in particular:

"The story that spooked Dash revealed how Perez, the wife of longtime Jay Z wingman Juan Perez, became a cooperating witness for the DEA in the 1990s. After her 1994 arrest for possession of 35 kilos of cocaine, Perez struck a deal with the feds, agreeing to wear hidden wires to record her meetings with major cocaine traffickers. Her undercover informant work won her courtroom praise from federal prosecutors after she helped them break up major drug deals in Puerto Rico and Colombia."

6ix9ine - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - then pointed to numerous photographs of Meek spotting alongside Perez and accused the rapper of being a hypocrite.

Tekashi 6ix9ine - real name Daniel Hernandez - is serving the rest of his jail sentence from home due to COVID-19. Picture: Getty

"Meek Mill, you can't pick and choose who you want to call rats," he said. "This is public information. Ever since Nicki left you, you are a nobody. Did you forget who you was? I forgot what Drake said, what did Drake say? 'Was that your tour or your girl's tour?'"

Meek is yet to reply to 6ix9ine's exposé.