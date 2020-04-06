Tekashi 6ix9ine finally returns to Instagram days after being released from prison

6 April 2020, 15:32

Tekashi 6ix9ine returns to Instagram
Tekashi 6ix9ine returns to Instagram. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine shares his first post on Instagram since being released from prison, due to coronavirus concerns.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has resulted back to his old ways and is already trolling on Instagram, days after his release from prison.

Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms secret second daughter, DNA test results reveal

The 23-year-old rapper was recently released from prison early due to concerns over possibly developing serious complications if he were to contract COVID-19. However, the "FEFE" rapper is back to using social media.

On Sunday (Apr 5) Tekashi 6ix9ine his commented on a post by The Shade Room.

The headline of the report was titled "Los Angeles’ Mayor Is Offering ‘Rewards’ For Snitching On Businesses Violating The City’s Stay-At-Home Order." 

The "Kooda" rapper responded cheekily responded "Coming to the rescue".

6ix9ine was referencing people referring to him as a "snitch" after he was able to get a reduced sentence after cooperating with the federal authorities.

The New York rapper detailed the inner workings on The Nine Trey Bloods gang and two associated members Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack.

The pair were the defendants in 6ix9ine's racketeering trial.

Tekashi was facing anywhere from 47 years to life behind bars if he chose to cooperate with prosecutors, which led him to be convicted on the numerous charges he faced. 

6ix9ine was initially sentenced to 24 months, but the judge took into account the 13 months he had already served while awaiting his sentencing.

The rapper was expected to be released in August.

According to Complex, 6ix9ine's lawyer, Dawn Florio said, "So far, I haven't seen any restrictions about him not being able to go on social media," adding that, "Obviously, it has to be in good taste. No more trolling." Well, that was short-lived.

