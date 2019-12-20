Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms secret second daughter, court documents reveal

Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms his second daughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Court documents revealed Tekashi 6ix9ine has a second daughter before the rapper confirmed the rumours during his trial.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently sentenced to 24 months in jail, meaning he's scheduled to be released towards the end of 2020 having already spent the past 15 months locked up.

During his trial, rumours had surfaced on social media claiming that the 'Dummy Boy' rapper had a secret second daughter with a woman named Layna, however the claims were never proven, until now.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Judge Engelmayer, who was residing over Tekashi 6ix9ine's recent sentencing, confirmed that the court had received a letter about the rapper from a woman only named as Marlene.

In the letter, Marlene confirmes that 6ix9ine is the father of her young daughter and the Judge explained, "In brief, the letter states that Mr. Hernandez and Marlena are the parents of the child who was born in November 2018. The letter is complimentary of Mr. Hernandez."

But whilst the letter from an unknown woman named Marlene may not be enough to convince some people, Tekashi 6ix9ine himself then confirmed the claims during his testimony in court.

Referencing the fact that he now has two daughters, Tekashi 6ix9ine said, "I'm sorry to the world, I'm sorry to my family, to my daughters, to my fans and followers people who believed in me, and to the other families who are affected by this and to this courtroom."

It's currently unclear who Marlene is, but the confirmation that Tekashi 6ix9ine does indeed have a second daughter will come as a surprise to fans. The rapper's current girlfriend Jade also has a daughter named Jae’la from a previous relationship.

Tekashi 6ix9ine also made claims during his trial that the mother of his first child, Sara Molina, had a relationship with his manager, claiming, "I denounced being Nine Trey before the arrest. I was aware that the mother of my child was having sexual relations with Kifano Jordan. Via text messages."

