Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to 24 months in jail

Tekashi 6ix9ine: how long will the rapper get in jail ? Picture: Getty

Tekashi 6ix9ine had been facing up to 47 years in prison after his arrest in 2018.

Having appeared in court faced with racketeering charges amongst others, Tekashi 6ix9ine has now been sentenced to 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release.

The 23-year-old has been ordered to served 300 hours of community service and a fine of $35,000.

Due to the 'Dummy Boy' rapper's cooperation with the police, which saw him labelled as a snitch by other rappers including Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill, many people have claimed 6ix9ine could be released with time spent.

But what does it all mean? We've broken things down to make it all a little easier to understand...

How long is Tekashi 6ix9ine's jail sentence?

Judge Engelmayer has revealed that Tekashi 6ix9ine will not be released today and will not be receiving Time Served, as his lawyer Lance Lazzero requested. The judge said, "Mr. Hernandez, I've given it a lot of close thought, including your cooperation. The following are my thoughts & this is going to take a little while."

He added, "You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today."

Judge Engelmayer: I impose 300 hours of community service when you get out, and a fine of $35,000. Mr Hernandez, the worst part is over. There is a great deal to be admired about you. You're learned a hard lesson here. I wish you very very well. We are adjourned. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: Mr Hernandez, please rise. It is the judgment of the court you are to serve a term of 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Lazzero: When you get to know him, he's not a bad kid. If given a second chance by your Honor, I believe you will never see him again. I'm asking for Time Served and three years of supervised release. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzero had requested the rapper be released with Time Served and three years supervised release.

How much time did Tekashi 6ix9ine get?

If Tekashi 6ix9ine had been released with time served then that means his sentence would've been 15 months. He would've been released from prison and the time he'd spent in jail at the end of 2018 and throughout 2019 would be counted.

Did Tekashi 6ix9ine 'snitch' to get released?

Tekashi 6ix9ine cooperated with the police which resulted in the conviction of two members of his former gang the Nine Trey Bloods.

The prosecution requested that 6ix9ine got a lighter sentence for cooperating and helping convict gang members, but it's now known that the rapper will not be released. 6ix9ine's sentence is yet to be revealed by the judge.

Rappers including Snoop Dogg, The Game and Fat Joe have all addressed 6ix9ine's cooperation with the police and labelled him a snitch.

