Tekashi 6ix9ine sentencing: live feed from inside the courtroom

18 December 2019, 15:12 | Updated: 18 December 2019, 17:54

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sentenced and you can follow along live from the courtroom.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has now left court after being sentenced by Judge Engelmayer. The rapper was sentenced to two years in prison with five years supervised release. He was also given a $35,000 fine to be paid on his release in 2022 and will be made to undertake 300 hours of community service.

We've posted live updates from Matthew Russell Lee aka Inner City Press who was in the courtroom with the rapper, so scroll to the bottom of the page if you want to see the proceedings from the beginning...

