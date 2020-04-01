Tekashi 6ix9ine set to be released from prison today

Tekashi 6ix9ine set to be released from prison today. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine appears set to spend the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will reportedly spend the rest of prison sentence in home confinement after courts made the decision 'administratively proper'.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison and was set to be released on 2nd August 2020, however this new document reveals he could be out of prison, should the government not block his release, by the end of the day.

On #6ix9ine, for those (understandably) asking if Inner City Press' 1st report on @SDNYLIVE order signaling 69's release unless US convinces him he can't is an April Fool's joke, here's Judge Engelmayer's order. It's dated April 1, but I doubt he'd joke on PACER pic.twitter.com/3CCVRYgg6o — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) April 1, 2020

In a document shared by respected court journalist Matthew Russell Lee, who has covered all the trial dates of Tekashi 6ix9ine's hearing, the rappers legal team claim the government have until 5pm to deny his release.

The document from United States District Judge Engelmayer says that the court had received a request from Daniel Hernandez aka 6ix9ine for compassionate relief and that that had been denied.

However, the document goes on to say, '...his application to convert the balance of his term of imprisonment to home confinement is now administratively proper'.

Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today. Picture: Getty

The document continues: 'The Court directs that the Government respond by no later than 5pm today. The parties are advised that, provided that the Court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defence counsel, the Court intends to do so.'

All this means that by 5pm tonight Tekashi 6ix9ine could be out of prison and spending the rest of his sentence at his home.

Tekashi 6ix9ine had previously asked to serve the rest of his prison sentence from home due to coronavirus health fears as he suffers from sever asthma, however there is no evidence that the rapper has any symptoms of the virus.

What is 'home confinement' and what does it mean for 6ix9ine?

Home confinement, or house arrest, is defined as:

'Confinement of a criminal to his or her own residence, usually under a condition of electronic monitoring or other surveillance, imposed by a court as a more lenient alternative to imprisonment.'

Essentially for Tekashi 6ix9ine, what that means is that he'll live at his home, or a residence as agreed on by the court rather than spending the next few months in prison. it's currently unknown where 6ix9ine will stay if he is released as rhere are a number of safety issues.

Will 6ix9ine be back on Instagram if he's released?

If Tekashi 6ix9ine is released, the rapper, who is famed for his bold videos and posts on social media, could potentially return to social media.

However, as he's not allowed access to Instagram whilst he's in prison, the same rules may apply to the rapper whilst he's in home confinement, should be be released.

So don't expect to see 6ix9ine jumping straight back onto Instagram.

