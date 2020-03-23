Tekashi 6ix9ine coronavirus health fears spark lawyer's early prison release request

23 March 2020, 14:04

Tekashi 6ix9ine was due to be released in August 2020 but his lawyer has now called for the rapper's early release from prison.

With his 2nd August 2020 release date fast approaching, Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, has requested to be released from prison early due to fears over his health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

6ix9ine suffers from severe asthma and his lawyer Lance Lazzaro has now written to Judge Engelmayer, who handed 6ix9ine his prison sentence, asking for his early release in order to keep him safe.

In a letter obtained by AllHipHop, Lazzaro reportedly wrote, "Given that Mr. Hernandez is at very high risk of death or serious complications if he contracts the coronavirus, please issue an order modifying his sentence to allow him to begin home confinement immediately."

6ix9ine's lawyer reportedly went on to say, "Most inmates with his 24-month sentence would already be on home confinement or a half-way house, but as your Honor may recall, Mr. Hernandez’s status as a cooperating witness and a government hold has made him ineligible for these programs."

The letter also reveals that 6ix9ine was hospitalised during his time in prison and diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis back in October 2019. The rapper's legal team are clearly concerned for his ongoing health whilst he's locked up but it's unclear whether the judge will issue an early release for the 'Dummy Boy' star.

