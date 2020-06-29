Tekashi 6ix9ine claims he "looks like Chris Brown" in new video

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj both suggested that the 'Trollz' rapper looks like Chris Brown in a new video.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is known for trolling people online and in his latest post he's claimed that he looks like fellow music star Chris Brown, much to the shock of Breezy's fans.

Just days after 6ix9ine exposed Cardi B fans for trying to block his first-ever number one song, the rapper appeared in a video with Nicki Minaj where he claimed that he resembles Chris Brown.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has claimed ahe looks like Chris Brown. Picture: Getty

Speaking in the video, 6ix9ine compares himself to Chris Brown before saying to Nicki, "A little bit, no?". Nicki replies saying, "I guess a little suttin".

Continuing to push his claims of being Breezy's look-a-like, 6ix9ine went on to caption the video, 'A lot of people confuse me for Chris Brown FACT 2018 when I was a real n***a'.

It's the first time we've ever heard anyone compare Chris Brown and Tekashi 6ix9ine's looks and it seems that we're not the only ones who were left confused by 6ix9ine's claims.

One person wrote, 'Who confuses u for Chris Brown ? Cuz baby no' whilst another added, 'Ain't nobody confuse him with Chris brown. Chris brown got the voice without having to scream the while song [sic].'

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been making plenty of noise since he was allowed to serve the rest of his prison sentence in home confinement, gaining his first number-one single ('Trollz' feat Nicki Minaj) and calling out a number of other rappers.

One rapper on the end of some words from 6ix9ine recently was Future, who Tekashi called out for "not taking care of his kids".

6ix9ine has also been embroiled in a war of words with fellow rappers Meek Mill and YK Osiris in recent weeks as he nears the end of his home confinement.

