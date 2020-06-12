Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely calls out Future for "not taking care of his kids"

Tekashi 6ix9ine has taken aim at Future for "not taking care of his kids" during an Instagram Live. Picture: Getty

The 'TROLLZ' rapper took aim at Future over his parenting skills, before suggesting the 'Mask Off' rapper needs Drake to make a hit.

Tekashi 6ix9ine savagely dragged Future during his Instagram Live last night, taking aim at his parenting skills before trolling his chart success.

The Brooklyn rapper, 24 took to the social media platform to promote his new single 'TROLLZ' featuring Nicki Minaj and took a swipe at the 'Mask Off' rapper, who has been critical of 6ix9ine's history of cooperating with federal investigators.

Firstly, 6ix9ine - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - took a swipe at Future's highly-publicised history as a father. Future, who is currently dating socialite Lori Harvey, now has eight kids with eight different women.

Future, real name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, has been embroiled in a bitter paternity battle with model Eliza Seraphin over her one-year-old daughter Reign, who was born in the spring of 2019.

"Future, you don't take care of your kids, right?," 6ix9ine said in the video. "You can't compare me to you because my baby moms was having sexual relations with my co-defendants.

Tekashi 6ix9ine took aim at Future after the 'Mask Off' rapper called him out for snitching. Picture: Getty

"I am going to stay away until I'm off house arrest. You rap about all these drugs but never got arrested on a drug offense. You rap about molly, Percs. Never got arrested for no drug offense."

6ix9ine appeared to be referring to Sara Molina, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his eldest child. Molina has been accused of sleeping with Kifano 'Shotti' Jordan, 6ix9ine's former manager.

The 'GOOBA' rapper went on to argue that Future and 'Going Bad' rapper Meek Mill, who was also slammed during the livestream, wouldn't have charted without the help of Drake.

Future (left) is yet to respond to 6ix9ine calling out his parenting skills. Picture: Getty

"We all know, homie. I am half your age. You're an old head to me. I'm half your age. If you're mad that I can chart. Listen, I don't need Drake to have a platinum single. I don't need Drake. You and Meek Mill need Drake so y'all can chart."

Both Future and Meek are yet to respond to 6ix9ine, who is currently dating model and bartender Rachel 'Jade' Watley, who goes by @_ohsoyoujade on Instagram.