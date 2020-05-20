Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram and real name revealed

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram, job and family revealed. Picture: Instagram/Getty

The 'GOOBA' rapper has been dating Instagram model Jade since 2018.

Tekashi 6ix9ine began dating his girlfriend Jade, also known as 'OhSoYouJade', just a few weeks before heading to prison on racketeering charges at the end of 2018.

Since then, Jade has loyally stuck by the 'GOOBA' rapper's side, even getting his face tattooed on her chest. But who is really is Jade? Here's everything we know.

Jade, who goes by @_ohsoyoujade on Instagram, is dating Tekashi 6ix9ine and was involved in a stripclub brawl with Cardi B. Picture: Instagram/@_ohsoyoujade

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade?

Jade was first romantically linked to 6ix9ine - whose real name is Daniel Hernandez - back in November 2018 after he splashed out $35k on a watch for her birthday.

Jade and her sister Baddie Gi both worked as bartenders at a New York strip club where they were involved in a brawl with rapper Cardi B, who allegedly ordered an attack on her as she suspected that Jade was having an affair with her partner Offset.

Cardi was arrested and later indicted on 14 charges, including felony assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, and later pleaded not guilty on all charges.

In December 2019, Jade shared footage showing an alleged flirty message sent to her from Offset’s Instagram account, which both Cardi and Offset both denied and claimed were a result of his account being hacked.

Jade (right) and her sister Baddie Gi (left) were involved in a nightclub fight with Cardi B. Picture: Instagram/@baddiegi_

Who is @_ohsoyoujade on Instagram?

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade goes by the Instagram handle @_ohsoyoujade, where she posts racy selfies of herself as well as photos with her rapper boyfriend.

Jade often wears a long, rainbow-coloured wig in honour of 6ix9ine, who favours the bright colourway. While 6ix9ine was imprisoned, she posted photos of herself visiting him in jail and often shares throwback videos of the pair before his arrest.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade - also known as 'OhSoYouJade' - visited the rapper while he was in jail. Picture: Instagram/@_ohsoyoujade

Was Jade in the 'GOOBA' video?

Yes, Jade and her sister Baddie Gi - as well as four other models - were backing dancers in the music video for Tekashi 6ix9ine's single 'GOOBA', his first song and music video since his release from jail.

In the rainbow-themed video, Jade can be seen wearing a yellow bra top and yellow shorts, with her hair in a long yellow pony tail. Her sister Baddie Gi wore the same in red.

What is OhSoYouJade's real name?

Jade's real name is Rachel Watley, as revealed in an emotional letter she wrote to 6ix9ine's judge ahead of his sentencing at the end of 2019.

"My name is Rachel Watley. I am the girlfriend of Daniel Hernandez," Jade began her letter. "I want to start this letter off by saying this has not been an easy year, not that we expected it to be Your Honor but God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.

The dancer and bartender described her then-incarcerated boyfriend 6ix9ine as the complete opposite of his infamous online portrayal.

Does OhSoYouJade have any tattoos?

In honour of her boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine, Jade has the number '69' inked on her shoulder.

She also has the rapper's face tattooed on her twice - one on her opposite shoulder, and the other directly on her chest.

Jade has an image of a key tattooed along the underside of her forearm, the Chanel logo in red ink on the opposite wrist and a portrait of a baby - presumably her daughter - on her shoulder.

Jade, also known as 'ohsoyoujade', got Tekashi 6ix9ine's face tattoos on her chest, as well as the number '69' on her shoulder. Picture: Instagram

When did Jade start dating Tekashi 6ix9ine?

In that same letter, Jade revealed that she met 6ix9ine just a few weeks before he was indicted on numerous federal charges of racketeering in relation to his ties with New York gang TreyWay, or the Nine Trey Gangsters.

"When I met Daniel Hernandez. he was nothing like how the internet portrayed him to be. He was the total opposite. He was exceptionally respectful, outgoing, very sweet, kind hearted and a genuine generous person."

"Yes, we knew each other for a few weeks before his indictment but I decided to stick by his side not because I felt I needed to but that he needed someone he can trust in his corner. Throughout the first few months while Daniel was incarcerated."