Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade trolled over photo with rapper wearing matching grey jumpsuits

22 January 2020, 11:00

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade shares new photo with rapper from jail
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade shares new photo with rapper from jail. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade has shared a new photo with the rapper from behind bars. Fans are roasting the couple in the comment section.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade, 23, has posted about the New York rapper, keeping his fans updated since he's been behind bars on racketeering charges.

Tory Lanez Responds After The Game Disses Him For Comparing Tekashi 6ix9ine To Tupac

Earlier today (Jan 22) Jade took social media by storm after sharing a never-seen-before photo of herself with the rainbow-hair coloured rapper.

Jade, whose real name is Rachel Wattley, listed all the ways 6ix9ine was allegedly deceived by his friends.

The 23-year-old references 6ix9ine's ex-manager, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, who is accused of stealing millions of dollars from the rapper as well as sleeping with 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina.

Jade began "They kidnapped you , they had sex with the mother of your child , they get caught on the phone trying to kill you & their stealing millions of dollars from you," she wrote, before addressing 6ix9ine's cooperation with the federal authorities.

She continued "If you snitch, for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat, but if you don’t snitch, you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway because they were already talking about it."

Jade then referred to a criminal who famously confessed to involvement of 19 murders, to highlight 6ix9ine's case. "Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years. You kill no one and gets 2 years . This sh*t is so f**ked up."

Fans roast Jade in the comment section
Fans roast Jade in the comment section. Picture: Instagram

Many fans roasted Jade in the comment section, accusing her of defending his crimes. One fan wrote "You sound f**king ridiculous 😭" while antother wrote "Why u even bringing up his babymoms tho? Lol smh".

An Instagram user commented "Stop talking about that man babymom that ain’t ya place."

What do you think about Jade's Instagram post ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Tekashi 6ix9ine asks to move jails over safety fears

Tekashi 6ix9ine asks to serve sentence at home amid fears for his safety in jail
Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti appears in first jail photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager spotted in jail photo wearing red chain
50 Cent has been trolled by French Montana with a savage Tekashi 6ix9ine rat meme

50 Cent trolled by French Montana with savage Tekashi 6ix9ine rat meme

50 Cent

Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms his second daughter

Tekashi 6ix9ine confirms secret second daughter, court documents reveal
Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Moina trolls rapper after sentencing

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama mocks rapper's court statement labelling him "Moses"

More News

Love Island's Eve Gale claims her messages with Tyga were "casual".

Love Island's Eve Gale confirms exactly where she met Tyga after rapper laughs off claims
Tupac Statue goes viral on Twitter for looking nothing like Tupac

Tupac Shakur statue labelled a "joke" by fans who claim it looks nothing like rapper

Tupac

Eminem 'Music To Be Murdered By' new album lyrics.

Eminem 'Music to Be Murdered By' lyrics: the most controversial words from his new album

Eminem

Wendy Williams accidentally let out a fart live on air.

Wendy Williams fans in hysterics after she accidentally farts live on air
Kendrick Lamara announces 2020 London show at BST Hyde Park

Kendrick Lamar announces huge 2020 London show

Kendrick Lamar