Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade trolled over photo with rapper wearing matching grey jumpsuits

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade shares new photo with rapper from jail. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade has shared a new photo with the rapper from behind bars. Fans are roasting the couple in the comment section.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade, 23, has posted about the New York rapper, keeping his fans updated since he's been behind bars on racketeering charges.

Earlier today (Jan 22) Jade took social media by storm after sharing a never-seen-before photo of herself with the rainbow-hair coloured rapper.

Jade, whose real name is Rachel Wattley, listed all the ways 6ix9ine was allegedly deceived by his friends.

The 23-year-old references 6ix9ine's ex-manager, Kifano "Shotti" Jordan, who is accused of stealing millions of dollars from the rapper as well as sleeping with 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina.

Jade began "They kidnapped you , they had sex with the mother of your child , they get caught on the phone trying to kill you & their stealing millions of dollars from you," she wrote, before addressing 6ix9ine's cooperation with the federal authorities.

She continued "If you snitch, for the rest of your life people are gonna try to kill you for being a rat, but if you don’t snitch, you’re doing 47 years in prison where they’re gonna kill you anyway because they were already talking about it."

Jade then referred to a criminal who famously confessed to involvement of 19 murders, to highlight 6ix9ine's case. "Sammy the Bull kills 19 people and gets 5 years. You kill no one and gets 2 years . This sh*t is so f**ked up."

Fans roast Jade in the comment section. Picture: Instagram

Many fans roasted Jade in the comment section, accusing her of defending his crimes. One fan wrote "You sound f**king ridiculous 😭" while antother wrote "Why u even bringing up his babymoms tho? Lol smh".

An Instagram user commented "Stop talking about that man babymom that ain’t ya place."

