Tekashi 6ix9ine asks to serve sentence at home amid fears for his safety in jail

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to two years in prison after he cooperated with police during his recent trial.

Tekashi 6ix9ine built up his fame through social media and the same platforms were later used to spread memes about the 'Dummy Boy' rapper and the fact he "snitched" on his former Nine Trey Blood affiliates.

After receving a 24 month jail sentence from the judge following his trial, 6ix9ine has now reportedly raised fears over his safety in the jail he's currently in as there are a large number of Blood gang members in there with him.

According to TMZ, court documents filed by Tekashi 6ix9ine's lawyer Lance Lazzaro have asked the judge to allow the rapper to complete the rest of his sentence under home confinement or in a community correctional facility.

It's unclear whether the judge will grant Tekashi 6ix9ine and his lawyer's request for him to be moved from his current jail, with the rapper looking at a reported release date of August 2020.

Whilst in jail, Tekashi 6ix9ine signed a brand new record deal that could see him potentially earn millions from new music when he eventually gets released.

It's unclear as to whether the judge will grant Tekashi 6ix9ine's request to serve the rest of his sentence at home, but if the request were to be granted it would certainly create a huge media storm around the controversial rapper.

