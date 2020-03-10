Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade leaks explicit phone call with rapper from prison

Jade posted and deleted a dirty phone call between herself and boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Instagram

Jade, whose real name is Rachel, leaked a racy conversation between herself and her jailed rapper beau.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be released from prison in August, and it sounds like he can't wait to get back to his girlfriend, Jade.

Model and bartender Jade, who along with her sister was famously involved in a strip club brawl with Cardi B, leaked a phone call with her incarcerated rapper boyfriend from jail - and things got pretty heated.

6ix9ine, who was famously indicted on numerous racketeering charges at the end of 2018, can be heard flirting with Jade over the line, and telling her that he loves her.

"I love you Rachel," 6ix9ine says, exposing the social media personaility's real name. "How much?" she replies, to which 6ix9ine quips, "Enough to f*ck you."

Jade deleted the post soon after posting, but eagle-eyed users picked up on the clip before she removed it.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is expected to walk out of jail on 2nd August 2020, according to Complex. He has served 15 months of his two-year sentence.

Back in December, Jade penned an emotional letter to 6ix9ine's judge ahead of his sentencing where she revealed her real name is Rachel Watley.

Describing her jailbird beau as the complete opposite of his infamous online portrayal, she wrote, "When I met Daniel Hernandez, he was nothing like how the internet portrayed him to be.

"He was the total opposite. He was exceptionally respectful, outgoing, very sweet, kind hearted and a genuine generous person."