Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade leaks explicit phone call with rapper from prison

10 March 2020, 10:59 | Updated: 10 March 2020, 11:02

Jade posted and deleted a dirty phone call between herself and boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine.
Jade posted and deleted a dirty phone call between herself and boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Instagram

Jade, whose real name is Rachel, leaked a racy conversation between herself and her jailed rapper beau.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be released from prison in August, and it sounds like he can't wait to get back to his girlfriend, Jade.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade trolled over photo with rapper wearing matching grey jumpsuits

Model and bartender Jade, who along with her sister was famously involved in a strip club brawl with Cardi B, leaked a phone call with her incarcerated rapper boyfriend from jail - and things got pretty heated.

6ix9ine, who was famously indicted on numerous racketeering charges at the end of 2018, can be heard flirting with Jade over the line, and telling her that he loves her.

"I love you Rachel," 6ix9ine says, exposing the social media personaility's real name. "How much?" she replies, to which 6ix9ine quips, "Enough to f*ck you."

Jade deleted the post soon after posting, but eagle-eyed users picked up on the clip before she removed it.

The 23-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is expected to walk out of jail on 2nd August 2020, according to Complex. He has served 15 months of his two-year sentence.

Back in December, Jade penned an emotional letter to 6ix9ine's judge ahead of his sentencing where she revealed her real name is Rachel Watley.

Describing her jailbird beau as the complete opposite of his infamous online portrayal, she wrote, "When I met Daniel Hernandez, he was nothing like how the internet portrayed him to be.

"He was the total opposite. He was exceptionally respectful, outgoing, very sweet, kind hearted and a genuine generous person."

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Tekashi 6ix9ine's release date confirmed for summer 2020

Tekashi 6ix9ine's summer 2020 release date confirmed

Tekashi 6ix9ine prison escape video confuses fans

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'prison escape' video leaves fans confused

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti opens up about his love for the rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shotti says his love for the rapper "blinded him"
Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly will have full time protection from his shooting victim

Tekashi 6ix9ine shooting victim will reportedly become rapper's full-time security guard
Meek mill roasts Tekashi 6ix9ine's "witness protection drip" in new photo

Tekashi 6ix9ine roasted by Meek Mill over "witness protection drip" in new photo

More News

Alexis Skyy opens up about being forced into human trafficking at 15-years-old

Alexis Skyy opens up about being "kidnapped & forced into human trafficking” at 15-years-old
Vanessa Bryant and her daughters visited a mural of Kobe and Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant posts heartbreaking song lyrics while visiting Kobe & Gianna mural with daughters
Diddy recalls the inspiring story leading up to the making of 'Hynotize'

Diddy recalls untold Biggie retirement story that lead him to record 'Hypnotize'
Gayle King opens up about the brutal backlash received over the Kobe Bryant interview

Gayle King publicly addresses “hateful" and "painful" Kobe Bryant interview backlash
50 Cent roasted Bow Wow for falling over on stage.

50 Cent trolls Bow Wow after rapper falls off stage mid-performance

50 Cent