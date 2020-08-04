Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade announces she's pregnant

4 August 2020, 10:38 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 10:40

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade says she's 'pregnant'.
Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade says she's 'pregnant'. Picture: Instagram

Jade - who goes by OhSoYouJade on Instagram - claims she and her 'baby daddy' Tekashi 6ix9ine are expecting their first child.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade has revealed she's expecting a baby with the 'GOOBA' rapper.

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram and real name revealed

The model and former bartender, who goes by the Instagram handle @_ohsoyoujade, posted a full length video of herself modelling a pink bodysuit with the frank caption, "I'm pregnant".

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Jade have been dating since late 2018, shortly before his arrest.
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Jade have been dating since late 2018, shortly before his arrest. Picture: Instagram

In another video, Jade - whose real name is Rachel Wattley - can be seen snuggled up in a car next to her boyfriend 6ix9ine, 24, who was recently released from house arrest. "My baby daddy so dumb," she captioned the clip.

Brooklyn-born 6ix9ine already has two children with two other women. He shares a five-year-old daughter, Saraiyah, with ex-girlfriend Sara Molina.

He also shared a young daughter named Briella Iris with a woman named Layla. Earlier this year, a DNA test was taken by the rapper's biological father to determine the parentage of the child, which showed a 99.9% match.

Jade already has a five-year-old daughter named Jaela.
Jade already has a five-year-old daughter named Jaela. Picture: Instagram

Jade also has a child. Her daughter, Jaela, recently celebrated her fifth birthday, the same age as Tekashi 6ix9ine's first-born. 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is yet to publicly address Jade's claim.

As previously mentioned, the rapper has now been released from house arrest after being granted an early release from prison back in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, owing to his asthma condition.

The rapper recently took a swipe at 'Life Is Good' rapper Future and his highly-publicised history as a father - he reportedly has eight children with eight different women.

"Future, you don't take care of your kids, right?," 6ix9ine said in the video. "You can't compare me to you because my baby moms was having sexual relations with my co-defendants.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram, job and family revealed.

Who is Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade? Instagram and real name revealed
Tekashi 6ix9ine releases new song 'Punani'

Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Punani' lyrics revealed

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of dissing Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle

Tekashi 6ix9ine dragged for "dissing Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle" in heated video
Tekashi 6ix9ine's new album is dropping in August

Tekashi 6ix9ine new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
Tekashi 6ix9ine is producing a livestream to promote his new album.

Tekashi 6ix9ine new album livestream: watch the performance here

More News

Tinie defends wife after claims he "married a white woman"

Tinie sparks debate online with viral 'African Prince' tweet

Tinie Tempah

Travis Scott fans think he just revealed the title of his upcoming album.

Travis Scott fans spot 'hidden title of new album’ in cryptic posts
George Floyd arrest bodycam footage reveals final moments before death

George Floyd arrest: Bodycam footage reveals final moments before tragic death
Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son Adonis, shared a new photo of their little boy.

Drake's baby mama Sophie Brussaux shares new photo of son Adonis

Drake

Amber Rose 'shades' ex Kanye West amid his anti-abortion campaign

Amber Rose 'shades' ex Kanye West amid his anti-abortion campaign

Kanye West