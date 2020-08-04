Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade announces she's pregnant

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade says she's 'pregnant'. Picture: Instagram

Jade - who goes by OhSoYouJade on Instagram - claims she and her 'baby daddy' Tekashi 6ix9ine are expecting their first child.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade has revealed she's expecting a baby with the 'GOOBA' rapper.

The model and former bartender, who goes by the Instagram handle @_ohsoyoujade, posted a full length video of herself modelling a pink bodysuit with the frank caption, "I'm pregnant".

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Jade have been dating since late 2018, shortly before his arrest. Picture: Instagram

In another video, Jade - whose real name is Rachel Wattley - can be seen snuggled up in a car next to her boyfriend 6ix9ine, 24, who was recently released from house arrest. "My baby daddy so dumb," she captioned the clip.

Brooklyn-born 6ix9ine already has two children with two other women. He shares a five-year-old daughter, Saraiyah, with ex-girlfriend Sara Molina.

He also shared a young daughter named Briella Iris with a woman named Layla. Earlier this year, a DNA test was taken by the rapper's biological father to determine the parentage of the child, which showed a 99.9% match.

Jade already has a five-year-old daughter named Jaela. Picture: Instagram

Jade also has a child. Her daughter, Jaela, recently celebrated her fifth birthday, the same age as Tekashi 6ix9ine's first-born. 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is yet to publicly address Jade's claim.

As previously mentioned, the rapper has now been released from house arrest after being granted an early release from prison back in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, owing to his asthma condition.

The rapper recently took a swipe at 'Life Is Good' rapper Future and his highly-publicised history as a father - he reportedly has eight children with eight different women.

"Future, you don't take care of your kids, right?," 6ix9ine said in the video. "You can't compare me to you because my baby moms was having sexual relations with my co-defendants.