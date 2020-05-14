Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina savagely drags Lori Harvey amid Future beef

14 May 2020, 17:45

Tekashi 6ix9ine baby mama taunts Future with savage Lori Harvey comment amid beef
Tekashi 6ix9ine baby mama taunts Future with savage Lori Harvey comment amid beef. Picture: Instagram

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina, has taunted Future with a savage Lori Harvey comment, during their online beef.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama, Sara Molina, has been going back and forth with rapper Future online since he called her a 'prop' on Twitter.

Tekashi 6ix9ine hilariously trolls Future by asking for baby mama advice

The beef between Molina and Future started the rapper referred to her as a'prop' after getting escorted out a blue Lamborghini by baby father's rival, Rich The Kid. Molina later took a dig at Future, using his girlfriend Lori Harvey.

6ix9ine addressed his beef with Rich The Kid in his first Instagram Live and claimed he's "the king of New York".

Tekashi also commented on the clip, writing "he rented her and the Lambo for a couple hours💀".

Future dissed Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina on Twitter
Future dissed Tekashi 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara Molina on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

However, Future chimed in and wrote several indirect tweets aimed at Sara Molina, claiming she's a "prop" and that "she belongs to the streets". See tweets above.

Molina clapped back at Future on her Instagram, writing "With 9 baby mommas, sir you're more for the streets than me".

Molina claps back at Future saying she "belongs to the streets"
Molina claps back at Future saying she "belongs to the streets". Picture: Instagram

Future then fired back with a series of tweets, where he said he felt disrespected and that his original tweet weren't made to offend Rich The Kid.

However, he did drag Sara a little more, writing "Let the streets cover her tab" and "Man that big fired" on Twitter. See other Future tweets above.

Sara Molina drage Future's GF Lori Harvey into their beef
Sara Molina drage Future's GF Lori Harvey into their beef. Picture: Instagram

Sara Molina kept needling Future, this time taking aim at his 22-year-old model girlfriend Lori Harvey. She wrote “Worry about your b**ch she been for the streets……and Diddy…….and his sons.

Lori Harvey dated Diddy back in 2019 and was also rumoured to have dated his son Justin Combs.

Molina continued "Feel offended by the antics and wanna be talking about OMERTÀ but moving the day way [sic] the snitch does as a father.”

Molina also commented on TheShadeRoom's post of Ciara's growing baby bump and wrote "Best thing you did was leave Future" with multiple clapping hands emojis.

What do you think about Molina and Future's beef? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

