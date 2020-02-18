Future slammed over "disrespectful" daddy lyric about girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather

Future faces backlash after controversial lyrics about girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepfather. Picture: Getty

Future's lyrics about Steve Harvey on the remix for 'Life Is Good' has sparked a serious backlash against the rapper.

Future and Drake's song 'Life Is Good' was warmly welcomed by Hip Hop fans and sparked a desire for another joint project following the success of their 2015 release 'What A Time To Be Alive'.

The pair recently teamed up with DaBaby and Lil Baby on a remix of 'Life Is Good' and one of Future's lyrics about his girlfriend Lori Harvey's stepdad has seen the rapper face a huge backlash on social media.

Rapping on the song, Future says, “she call me daddy, cause my money long like Stevie”, referring to his relationship with Lori Harvey and referencing her presenter stepdad Steve Harvey.

But after lori posted a video on her Instagram account listening to that specific part of the song, people took to social media to slam Future.

One Twitter user said, "I can’t get over how cringe futures bar on life is good remix .. he said “ and she call me daddy cuz my money long like Stevie..” his gfs step dads name is steve ......" whilst another added, "Future has no soul lmao that was cold."

Future and Lori Harvey have been dating for several months now, with the pair having shared various pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts.

Lori was previously linked to rapper Diddy, who was spotted enjoying a meal with the 23-year-old and her family on holiday, but the rumoured relationship was never officially confirmed.

It's not known whether Future has met Lori's family, including her stepfather Steve, but after this new lyrics it's sure they'll have plenty to talk about if they do ever meet.

