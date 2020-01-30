Lori Harvey sparks Future marriage rumours after wearing diamond ring on wedding finger

Lori Harvey has sparked marriage rumours with boyfriend Future after wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger. Picture: Getty

The 23-year-old has fuelled engagement rumours with new boyfriend Future.

Lori Harvey has fuelled rumours of marriage with boyfriend Future, just weeks after confirming their relationship on social media.

The 23-year-old stepdaughter of Steve Harvey and the 'Life Is Good' rapper have shared photos and videos of themselves looking very loved-up over the last few weeks, especially during Lori's recent Jamaica birthday trip.

Lori was pictured sporting a double-stacked diamond ring on her wedding finger. Picture: Instagram

Now, people are convinced wedding bells are already ringing in the distance. In a new selfie, Lori can be seen wearing a double-stacked diamond ring on her wedding finger.

While Lori is yet to confirm the speculation, she's certainly got the rumour mill spinning. The model has been linked to Future after the pair were spotted together in Nigeria at the end of last year.

During their Jamaican baecation in January, Lori shared a clip of the 'Mask Off' rapper kissing her on the cheek in the back of a vehicle, confirming their romance.

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams recently received criticism for making some harsh remarks about Lori and Future's relationship.

Slamming the model for dating Future, Wendy said, "He has eight kids with four different baby moms! If this was my daughter at 23, I would break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps."