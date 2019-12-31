Future and Lori Harvey 'confirm relationship' after being spotted in Nigeria

Future and Lori Harvey were romantically linked following Lori's rumoured relationship with Diddy. Picture: Getty

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter was previously linked to P. Diddy earlier this year.

Future and Lori Harvey have been romantically linked for a few months now, following her split from rumoured boyfriend Diddy.

And while the couple are yet to publicly confirm their relationship, both have been spotted in Nigeria over the last few days and some eagle eyed fans picked up a huge clue linking the pair together.

Lori, 22, recently uploaded a video of herself to her Instagram story, posing in a racy black top and skintight leggings in front of a bathroom mirror.

Lori Harvey posed on her Instagram story, giving a sneak peak of rumoured boyfriend Future's shoes in the background. Picture: Instagram

In the background, a double bed can be seen, as well as a pair of black and white trainers on the floor - which fans are convinced belong to 'Mask Off' rapper Future.

A photo of the rapper, 36, posing at an event in Lagos shows him wearing the exact trainers lying on the floor behind Lori. As dating rumours continue to swirl, fans put two and two together.

Back in November, Lori was spotted at Future's all-white birthday party. The model, and stepdaughter of entertainer Steve Harvey, has also previously been featured on the rapper's Instagram story, where he called her "flawless".

Lori was rumoured to have split with ex-flame Diddy, 50, after he was spotted with another woman back on October. The pair were pretty serious at one point - Diddy was even seen holidaying with Lori and her parents in Italy.

Diddy's 21-year-old son Christian suggested he and Lori were still together shortly after split rumoured surfaced, however, saying, "They good. They’re just being… Private time. That’s up to them."

Future was previously married to singer Ciara, with whom he shares five-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn. Future also has five other children from several previous relationships.