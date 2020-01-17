Wendy Williams slams Lori Harvey dating Future: "I would break her neck & crack her skull"

17 January 2020, 12:10 | Updated: 17 January 2020, 12:12

Wendy Williams received backlash for her violent comments towards Lori Harvey over her relationship with Future.
Wendy Williams received backlash for her violent comments towards Lori Harvey over her relationship with Future. Picture: Getty

Wendy's shocking comments about Lori, 23, were met with major backlash.

Wendy Williams is facing severe backlash over her recent comments about Lori Harvey and her relationship with rapper Future.

Wendy Williams slammed over "incredibly offensive" and "disgusting" cleft lip joke

Just days after apologising for making a joke about cleft lips on her eponymous talk show, Wendy received criticism for making some harsh remarks about Steve Harvey's step-daughter.

Slamming the 23-year-old for dating Future, Wendy said, "He has eight kids with four different baby moms! If this was my daughter at 23, I would break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps."

"If this was my daughter at 23, I would break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps," said Wendy, 55.
"If this was my daughter at 23, I would break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps," said Wendy, 55. Picture: Getty
Lori Harvey celebrated her 23rd birthday in Jamaica with friends and new boo Future.
Lori Harvey celebrated her 23rd birthday in Jamaica with friends and new boo Future. Picture: Instagram

"And, you’re not the boss of your kids when they’re 23-years-old. Lori, what’re you doing? Girl, everyone talks about you … You’re so pretty, you don’t have to be that girl!"

Wendy, 55, upset a lot of people with her shocking comment, with one tweeting, "I’m really about to stop watching Wendy Williams. Talking about how she would throw Lori Harvey down the steps and “crack her skull” if she was her parent because of her dating history. Then proceed to talk about how she’s “heard some things about her. DISGUSTING."

"Wendy Williams is DISGUSTING for saying that if Lori Harvey was her daughter she would “break her neck, crack her skull, and throw her down the stairs” bc she’s with Future. And everyone on staff/ in the audience who laughed and co-signed is TRASH too," said another.

At the time of writing, Wendy is yet to respond to the backlash. Last week, Williams caught heat for appearing to mock cleft lips while discussing actor Joaquin Phoenix's facial scar.

"And when he shaves off his moustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those... what do you call it? Cleft lip palette," says Wendy, proceeding to lift up the corner of her mouth with her finger to mimic a cleft lip.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Future News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Power characters quiz

Which 'Power' Character Are You?

Kodak Black has detailed his experience of solitary confinement in an Instagram post

Kodak Black claims he is being "killed slowly" in jail during lengthy Instagram statement
Cuban Link posts video of her post-gym body, 50 Cent responds

50 Cent trolls girlfriend Cuban Link for sharing her post-gym body on Instagram

50 Cent

XXXTentacion mother & baby mama are battling in court over the rapper's sons custody

XXXTentacion's mother fights his baby mama over custody of rapper's son Gekyume
Eminem has addressed his beef with Machine Gun Kelly in a new track off his album

Eminem ends Machine Gun Kelly beef & calls him a "devil worshipper" on new album

Eminem