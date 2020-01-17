Wendy Williams slams Lori Harvey dating Future: "I would break her neck & crack her skull"

Wendy Williams received backlash for her violent comments towards Lori Harvey over her relationship with Future. Picture: Getty

Wendy's shocking comments about Lori, 23, were met with major backlash.

Wendy Williams is facing severe backlash over her recent comments about Lori Harvey and her relationship with rapper Future.

Just days after apologising for making a joke about cleft lips on her eponymous talk show, Wendy received criticism for making some harsh remarks about Steve Harvey's step-daughter.

Slamming the 23-year-old for dating Future, Wendy said, "He has eight kids with four different baby moms! If this was my daughter at 23, I would break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps."

"If this was my daughter at 23, I would break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps," said Wendy, 55. Picture: Getty

Lori Harvey celebrated her 23rd birthday in Jamaica with friends and new boo Future. Picture: Instagram

"And, you’re not the boss of your kids when they’re 23-years-old. Lori, what’re you doing? Girl, everyone talks about you … You’re so pretty, you don’t have to be that girl!"

Wendy, 55, upset a lot of people with her shocking comment, with one tweeting, "I’m really about to stop watching Wendy Williams. Talking about how she would throw Lori Harvey down the steps and “crack her skull” if she was her parent because of her dating history. Then proceed to talk about how she’s “heard some things about her. DISGUSTING."

"Wendy Williams is DISGUSTING for saying that if Lori Harvey was her daughter she would “break her neck, crack her skull, and throw her down the stairs” bc she’s with Future. And everyone on staff/ in the audience who laughed and co-signed is TRASH too," said another.

I’m really about to stop watching Wendy Williams. Talking about how she would throw Lori Harvey down the steps and “crack her skull” if she was her parent because of her dating history. Then proceed to talk about how she’s “heard some things about her. DISGUSTING. — Les✨ (@Negroid_3000) January 16, 2020

Dude Wendy Williams gotta day it but damn she’s got a problem with slut shamming. The way she talked about Lori Harvey today was borderline dangerous. “I’d throw my daughter down the steps and break her bones” aint somethin I’d say to my daughter no matter how many men she’d been — jaaadiiieirene (@jaaadiiieirene) January 16, 2020

Wendy Williams said if Lori was her daughter she would crack her skull for dating future but ma’am... didn’t your husband have a whole baby on you? 😳 — Brielle. (@briellegenae) January 16, 2020

Wendy Williams is DISGUSTING for saying that if Lori Harvey was her daughter she would “break her neck, crack her skull, and throw her down the stairs” bc she’s with Future. And everyone on staff/ in the audience who laughed and co-signed is TRASH too. — Blue Ivy Carter Stan Acct. (@KatieMargareta) January 15, 2020

At the time of writing, Wendy is yet to respond to the backlash. Last week, Williams caught heat for appearing to mock cleft lips while discussing actor Joaquin Phoenix's facial scar.

"And when he shaves off his moustache he’s got a hairline fracture. He’s got one of those... what do you call it? Cleft lip palette," says Wendy, proceeding to lift up the corner of her mouth with her finger to mimic a cleft lip.